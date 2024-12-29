Prayagraj Prepares For Maha Kumbh With Underwater Drones And Multilingual Signage

The historic Maha Kumbh, set to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up to welcome over 40 crore devotees from across the globe. The festival promises to be a unique blend of spirituality, safety, sustainability, and modernity, with extensive preparations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Underwater Drones and Advanced Surveillance

For the first time, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will provide round-the-clock surveillance at the Sangam area, ensuring safety for pilgrims and visitors. Complementing this are 2,700 AI-powered cameras for real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology at entry points. A dedicated team of 56 cyber warriors and cyber help desks at police stations will handle online threats.

Renovation and beautification of 92 roads and 17 major roads are nearing completion, along with the construction of 30 pontoon bridges, 28 of which are already operational. Over 800 multilingual signages will guide visitors, catering to the needs of international devotees. Additionally, checkered pathways, mobile toilets, and robust waste management systems have been implemented to ensure cleanliness and convenience.

Fire Safety and Disaster Preparedness

State-of-the-art disaster response measures include a multi-disaster response vehicle, equipped to handle emergencies ranging from natural disasters to accidents. Four Articulating Water Towers with thermal imaging systems will tackle fires, supported by a ₹131 crore allocation for fire safety measures.

Temporary hospitals with surgical and diagnostic facilities are being established, including the “Bhishma Cube”, capable of treating up to 200 people simultaneously. A special Netra Kumbh camp will conduct eye tests for over five lakh pilgrims and distribute more than three lakh eyeglasses, aiming to set a Guinness World Record.

Promoting sustainability, the event will rely on solar-powered lighting, reusable materials, and a strict ban on single-use plastics.

Cultural and Digital Innovations

A thematic space called ‘Kalagram’ will showcase India’s cultural diversity, while the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion near Nagavasuki Temple will highlight the state’s tourism circuits and handicrafts. Digital innovations, including Google Maps integration, will help pilgrims navigate the sprawling ‘Mahakumbh Nagar.’

Thousands of tents and shelters, including the luxurious Mahakumbh Gram by IRCTC, will cater to visitors. The anticipation of the festival has already boosted local trade, with a surge in demand for Mahakumbh-themed products such as diaries, calendars, and jute bags.

New corridors like the Akshayavat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, and Patalpuri Corridor are being developed, alongside the renovation of the Nagvasuki Temple and Hanuman Temple Corridor.

With its blend of spirituality, cutting-edge technology, and cultural richness, Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to be a transformative experience for millions of devotees. The extensive preparations underscore India’s commitment to hosting a safe, sustainable, and globally significant event.

Read More : Mahakumbh 2025 To Feature AI-Powered Multilingual Chatbot For Devotees, Says PM Modi In Year-End Mann Ki Baat