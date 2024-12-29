Mahakumbh 2025 To Feature AI-Powered Multilingual Chatbot For Devotees, Says PM Modi In Year-End Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi, in his last Mann Ki Baat of 2024, declared an AI chatbot for Mahakumbh 2025 to provide information about the event in 11 Indian languages. He termed it the "Mahakumbh of Unity" and said that this grand congregation is diverse and citizens should take it as an opportunity to bring harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last Mann Ki Baat of 2024 described Mahakumbh 2025 as the “Mahakumbh of Unity,” and emphasized the national integration that would be provided through it. The religious festival, to be organized from January 13, 2025, at Prayagraj, will not only showcase the country’s spiritual wealth but also its technological advancement, with an AI-powered chatbot being used.

Speaking to the nation, PM Modi said the Mahakumbh epitomized the unmatched sense of unity in diversity. “Mahakumbh’s message should be: one nation, united,” he said. The event represents India’s cultural tapestry with millions of devotees from different backgrounds. “The grandeur of Mahakumbh is not just in its scale but also in its inclusiveness,” Modi added while urging attendees to return with a commitment to erase divisions in society.

In a first, Mahakumbh 2025 will harness cutting-edge technology through an AI chatbot that can communicate event-related information in 11 Indian languages. It will provide information on government-approved tour packages, accommodations, and homestays to ensure a smooth experience for devotees. “This initiative reflects our commitment to making the Mahakumbh accessible and inclusive for all,” Modi noted, calling it a step toward modernizing traditional events.

Pride In Constitutional Values

The prime minister pointed out that the Indian Constitution has completed 75 years since it came into effect and congratulated it on its vitality as a guiding framework for the nation. “The Constitution has stood every test of time and continues to guide us,” he remarked. A dedicated website, constitution75.com, has been launched to engage citizens and promote constitutional awareness.

Modi also addressed criticism from the opposition parties that his government was undermining constitutional values. He rebuked these claims as he restated his government’s commitment to strengthening the Constitution and accused previous governments of failing to uphold the principles of the Constitution.

Bastar Olympics: Celebrating Tribal Culture

In an exciting development, Modi mentioned the first-ever Bastar Olympics, an initiative promoting tribal heritage and sportsmanship. The event’s mascots, the Wild Water Buffalo and Hill Myna, represent Bastar’s rich culture. “Bastar’s mantra is: ‘Bastar will play, Bastar will win,'” he shared, seeing this event as revolution in the sporting and cultural landscape of the region.

ALSO READ | From Underwater To Air, How Drones Will Help Monitor Maha Kumbh Pilgrims