Prayagraj Sets Up Cyber Police Station For Maha Kumbh 2025 To Safeguard Devotees From Digital Threats

As preparations for the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj intensify, the Uttar Pradesh Police is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the estimated 45 crore devotees attending the event. In an unprecedented move, a dedicated cyber police station has been established in the Mela area to combat online fraud and digital threats that could target the pilgrims during the sacred gathering.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest spiritual congregations in the world, attracts millions of devotees and tourists. With the increasing use of the internet and smartphones, cyber fraud has become a significant concern for authorities. In response, the Uttar Pradesh Police, under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi, has set up a specialized cyber police station to monitor and counter cybercrimes. This station will serve as a crucial hub for digital security, ensuring the protection of devotees from online scams, including fake websites, dark web activities, and fraudulent social media content.

A highly trained team of cyber experts has been deployed to monitor the digital space around the clock. As part of their proactive strategy, the cyber security team has already identified 44 suspicious websites, many of which were designed to deceive pilgrims into sharing personal information or making fraudulent transactions. These websites are being investigated, and action is underway to neutralize these threats before they can harm devotees.

Moreover, the cyber police station is also keeping a close watch on social media platforms for fake accounts, fraudulent advertisements, and misleading links. These measures are aimed at ensuring a seamless and safe experience for both Indian and international visitors attending the event.

To further safeguard pilgrims from online fraud, the Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a dedicated helpline number, 1920. This helpline will provide reliable information about the Maha Kumbh Mela, helping devotees differentiate between authentic and fraudulent sources. Local police stations are also encouraged to assist pilgrims in reporting fake websites or suspicious activities. Immediate action will be taken by the cyber police, ensuring swift resolution of any online threats.

Authorities have urged devotees to remain vigilant and report any fraudulent activity they come across. Fraudulent links, websites, or suspicious social media accounts can be immediately reported to local police stations or through the designated helpline. This collaborative effort between the police and the public will help minimize the risk of online fraud, allowing pilgrims to focus on the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is one of the largest and most sacred events in the world. It attracts millions of people who gather at Prayagraj’s holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The 2025 edition, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, will be the most significant gathering since the last Maha Kumbh in 2013. Pilgrims believe that taking a dip in the holy waters during the Mela will purify them spiritually and grant them liberation.

In addition to the spiritual and religious importance of the event, the Maha Kumbh Mela is a cultural celebration, drawing people from diverse backgrounds and countries. The cyber police station is just one of the many efforts being made to ensure that the event is not only a safe spiritual journey but also a fraud-free experience for all those attending.

With cybercrimes becoming an ever-growing concern, the establishment of a cyber police station in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 demonstrates the authorities’ commitment to safeguarding the digital lives of pilgrims. The round-the-clock monitoring by cyber experts, along with the dedicated helpline and prompt action against fraudsters, will ensure a safer experience for everyone attending this grand event.

