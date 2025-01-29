‘There Was Nowhere To Go’: Witnesses Recount Getting Trapped Amidst Mahakumbh Stampede

Eyewitnesses described the horrifying scene, with several individuals trapped in the stampede. Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police patrols, rushed to the site to transport the injured to a central hospital set up in the Mela area.

Eyewitnesses described the horrifying scene at Mahkumbh, with several individuals trapped in the crowd during the stampede.

A tragic incident unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday as a “stampede-like” situation broke out at the Sangam, where millions of pilgrims had gathered for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bath. Officials reported that multiple casualties were feared, although an exact number of injured individuals had not yet been confirmed.

Akharas Call Off Amrit Snan At Mahakumbh Amid Chaos

Following the incident, the Akharas (monastic orders) decided to cancel their traditional ‘Amrit Snan’ for Mauni Amavasya. Despite this, thousands of devotees continued to take dips at the Sangam and other ghats within the Mela area.

Akanksha Rana, Officer on Special Duty for the Mela, stated, “Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured.”

Prime Minister Modi Orders Immediate Relief Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in a call with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He urged the administration to take swift relief measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prevent further mishaps.

Millions Gather at Mahakumbh for Mauni Amavasya’s Sacred Bath

The Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan is considered the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh, attracting around 10 crore pilgrims. This year, a rare celestial alignment called ‘Triveni Yog’ is occurring after 144 years, adding to the spiritual importance of the occasion.

The incident occurred around 2 PM on Wednesday when the crowd surged toward the Sangam for the sacred dip. Despite repeated appeals from authorities for pilgrims to remain orderly, the overwhelming rush resulted in chaos, leading to people being pushed and trampled.

Eyewitness Accounts: Fear and Panic Among Pilgrims

Sarojini, a pilgrim from Karnataka, wept as she recalled the terrifying moments: “We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses. Suddenly, there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down, and the crowd became uncontrollable.”

Another witness from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, stated that his mother had been injured and was undergoing treatment. A married couple from Meghalaya, both visibly shaken, recounted how they barely managed to escape from the suffocating crowd.

A mother whose child was injured described the chaos: “There was nowhere to go. Some people who pushed us were laughing while we begged them for kindness towards the children.”

Akharas Explain Decision to Cancel Ritual Bath In Mahakumbh

Following the incident, the Akharas decided to cancel their sacred dip for the day. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri explained, “You would’ve seen what happened in the morning, and that’s why we have decided to… All of our saints and seers were ready for the ‘snan’ when we were informed about this incident. That’s why we have decided to call off our ‘snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya’.”

The Kumbh Mela traditionally follows a set sequence for Akharas belonging to the three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—to take their holy dips in a grand procession to the Sangam Ghat.

Mahakumbh Authorities Issue Crowd-Management Advisory

On Tuesday, ahead of the anticipated massive turnout, the Mela authorities issued an advisory urging pilgrims to follow safety guidelines. Key recommendations included:

Using designated lanes to reach the Sangam Ghat.

Remaining in orderly queues while approaching the bathing area.

Leaving the ghats promptly after the dip to prevent overcrowding.

Avoiding jostling at barricades and pontoon bridges to minimize stampede risks.

Bathing at the first available ghat instead of pushing towards the main Sangam Ghat.

Mahakumbh Continues Amid Safety Concerns

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The Uttar Pradesh government has projected a total footfall of nearly 40 crore devotees, making it the largest religious gathering on Earth.

In light of the tragic incident, authorities have been directed to strengthen crowd control measures, improve medical response facilities, and ensure better overall management for upcoming bathing days.