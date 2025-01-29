Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
What Is Mauni Amavasya And Did The Maha Kumbh Stampede Disrupt The Sacred Ritual?

A ritualistic dip in the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—is considered highly auspicious.

What Is Mauni Amavasya And Did The Maha Kumbh Stampede Disrupt The Sacred Ritual?

mauni amavasya


Mauni Amavasya, also referred to as Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya, is an auspicious day observed during the Magha month on the new moon (Amavasya).

This sacred occasion holds deep spiritual significance in North Indian traditions, emphasizing silence, introspection, and purification of the soul through various rituals. Among these, taking a holy dip in the Ganges River is considered one of the most revered practices.

Mauni Amavasya 2025 Date and Timings

The sacred festival of Mauni Amavasya will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. According to the Drik Panchang, the key timings for the Amavasya tithi are:

Amavasya Tithi Begins – January 28, 2025, at 7:35 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends – January 29, 2025, at 6:05 PM

Significance of Mauni Amavasya 2025

The word Mauni is derived from the Sanskrit term Mauna, meaning “silence.” Observing a vow of silence on this day is a widely followed practice among devotees, promoting self-discipline, inner peace, and spiritual growth. Silence is believed to be a powerful medium for self-purification, aiding in deep introspection and spiritual enlightenment.

This year, Mauni Amavasya holds even greater importance as it coincides with the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. A ritualistic dip in the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—is considered highly auspicious.

Devotees believe that bathing in these sacred waters on this day washes away past sins and paves the way for spiritual liberation (Moksha).

Additionally, performing ancestral rituals on Mauni Amavasya is thought to bring blessings and happiness. It is believed to help alleviate Pitru Dosha—ancestral karmic imbalances—offering relief to those facing difficulties due to ancestral influences.

Did The Maha Kumbh Stampede Disrupt The Sacred Ritual?

After the incident, the Akharas, which oversee traditional rituals, decided to cancel their Amrit Snan, while general devotees continued their sacred dips at the river’s confluence. The situation led to multiple individuals being hospitalized after a barricade collapsed due to the overwhelming crowd pressure.

Earlier, authorities had issued safety guidelines, advising pilgrims to stick to designated pathways and avoid lingering at the ghats. These measures were aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring the orderly movement of the massive gathering expected during the rare celestial event, Triveni Yog.

Key Rituals of Mauni Amavasya 2025

Holy Bath in Sacred Rivers

Devotees wake up before sunrise to take a sacred dip in holy rivers like the Ganga.

This practice is believed to cleanse the soul and rid one of past sins.

Observing a Vow of Silence

Many devotees maintain complete silence throughout the day.

This ritual is aimed at enhancing introspection, spiritual discipline, and self-purification.

Fasting for Spiritual Purity

Some devotees observe a complete fast, abstaining from food and water.

Others consume specific fasting-friendly foods like kuttu, fried potatoes, or sama kheer.

Honoring Ancestors with Pitru Tarpan

Devotees perform Pitru Tarpan (ancestral rituals) to seek blessings from their ancestors.

Lighting a mustard oil diya under a Peepal tree is a key part of this ritual.

Charity and Acts of Kindness

Donating food, clothes, or money to the underprivileged is considered highly auspicious.
Many devotees also offer donations to temples to gain divine blessings.

Mauni Amavasya 2025 is a spiritually enriching occasion that encourages self-discipline, ancestral reverence, and acts of charity. With the Maha Kumbh Mela adding to its significance, millions of devotees are expected to gather at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, seeking purification and divine blessings.

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 maha kumbh stampede Mauni Amavasya

