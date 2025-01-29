What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya, is a significant day observed during the Magha month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya, is a significant day observed during the Magha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This day, which marks the new moon or Amavasya, is deeply rooted in spiritual traditions, especially in North India. It is a time for introspection, silence, and purification of the soul through sacred rituals, with the most prominent practice being the holy dip in the Ganges River. In 2025, Mauni Amavasya will fall on Wednesday, January 29.

Mauni Amavasya 2025 Date and Timings

The observance of Mauni Amavasya in 2025 begins on January 28 and continues into January 29. The Drik Panchnag has provided the following timings for this auspicious day:

Amavasya Tithi begins : 7:35 PM on January 28, 2025

: 7:35 PM on January 28, 2025 Amavasya Tithi ends: 6:05 PM on January 29, 2025

The Spiritual Significance of Mauni Amavasya

The term “Mauni” comes from the Sanskrit word “Mauna,” meaning “silence.” A key practice of Mauni Amavasya is the vow of silence observed by many devotees. This vow is a form of spiritual discipline, helping individuals connect with their inner selves and achieve inner peace. Silence is considered a powerful tool for self-purification, allowing one to reflect on their actions and thoughts while promoting spiritual growth.

In 2025, the importance of Mauni Amavasya is amplified due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event attracts millions of pilgrims, and Mauni Amavasya is believed to be a particularly auspicious time for taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers). This ritual is thought to cleanse devotees of past sins and bring them closer to Moksha (salvation).

Mauni Amavasya is also a day to honour ancestors. By performing rituals like ‘Pitru Tarpan’ (ritual offerings to ancestors), devotees seek blessings for happiness, peace, and prosperity. It is also a time to address any ancestral karmic imbalances, often referred to as Pitru Dosha.

Key Rituals of Mauni Amavasya 2025

The observance of Mauni Amavasya involves several key rituals aimed at spiritual purification and growth. Some of the most significant practices include:

1. Holy Bath

Devotees wake up early to take a ceremonial dip in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or other holy bodies of water. This act is believed to purify the soul and wash away accumulated sins from past lives, allowing individuals to start afresh spiritually.

2. Vow of Silence

Many people observe a vow of silence throughout the day. By refraining from speaking, they focus on inner reflection, allowing themselves to deepen their spiritual practice. Silence is seen as a way to quiet the mind and achieve greater self-awareness.

3. Fasting

Fasting is another common practice on Mauni Amavasya. Devotees either completely abstain from food and water or may consume specific items such as kuttu (buckwheat flour), fried potatoes, or sama kheer (a type of rice dish). Fasting is considered an important way to discipline the body and mind, bringing about spiritual purity.

4. Ancestral Worship

A significant part of Mauni Amavasya is performing rituals to honour one’s ancestors. This includes performing ‘Pitru Tarpan’ or offering prayers and offerings to the departed souls. One notable practice is lighting a mustard oil diya (lamp) under a peepal tree, which is believed to bring blessings and remove ancestral debts.

5. Acts of Charity

Charity is encouraged on Mauni Amavasya, as it is believed to enhance one’s spiritual merit. Devotees may engage in acts of kindness such as feeding the poor, donating to temples, or helping others in need. These charitable actions are seen as a way to earn good karma and increase spiritual growth.