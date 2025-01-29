Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya, is a significant day observed during the Magha month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya, is a significant day observed during the Magha month in Hindu lunar calendar.


Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya, is a significant day observed during the Magha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This day, which marks the new moon or Amavasya, is deeply rooted in spiritual traditions, especially in North India. It is a time for introspection, silence, and purification of the soul through sacred rituals, with the most prominent practice being the holy dip in the Ganges River. In 2025, Mauni Amavasya will fall on Wednesday, January 29.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mauni Amavasya 2025 Date and Timings

The observance of Mauni Amavasya in 2025 begins on January 28 and continues into January 29. The Drik Panchnag has provided the following timings for this auspicious day:

  • Amavasya Tithi begins: 7:35 PM on January 28, 2025
  • Amavasya Tithi ends: 6:05 PM on January 29, 2025

The Spiritual Significance of Mauni Amavasya

The term “Mauni” comes from the Sanskrit word “Mauna,” meaning “silence.” A key practice of Mauni Amavasya is the vow of silence observed by many devotees. This vow is a form of spiritual discipline, helping individuals connect with their inner selves and achieve inner peace. Silence is considered a powerful tool for self-purification, allowing one to reflect on their actions and thoughts while promoting spiritual growth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In 2025, the importance of Mauni Amavasya is amplified due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event attracts millions of pilgrims, and Mauni Amavasya is believed to be a particularly auspicious time for taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers). This ritual is thought to cleanse devotees of past sins and bring them closer to Moksha (salvation).

Mauni Amavasya is also a day to honour ancestors. By performing rituals like ‘Pitru Tarpan’ (ritual offerings to ancestors), devotees seek blessings for happiness, peace, and prosperity. It is also a time to address any ancestral karmic imbalances, often referred to as Pitru Dosha.

Key Rituals of Mauni Amavasya 2025

The observance of Mauni Amavasya involves several key rituals aimed at spiritual purification and growth. Some of the most significant practices include:

1. Holy Bath

Devotees wake up early to take a ceremonial dip in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or other holy bodies of water. This act is believed to purify the soul and wash away accumulated sins from past lives, allowing individuals to start afresh spiritually.

2. Vow of Silence

Many people observe a vow of silence throughout the day. By refraining from speaking, they focus on inner reflection, allowing themselves to deepen their spiritual practice. Silence is seen as a way to quiet the mind and achieve greater self-awareness.

3. Fasting

Fasting is another common practice on Mauni Amavasya. Devotees either completely abstain from food and water or may consume specific items such as kuttu (buckwheat flour), fried potatoes, or sama kheer (a type of rice dish). Fasting is considered an important way to discipline the body and mind, bringing about spiritual purity.

4. Ancestral Worship

A significant part of Mauni Amavasya is performing rituals to honour one’s ancestors. This includes performing ‘Pitru Tarpan’ or offering prayers and offerings to the departed souls. One notable practice is lighting a mustard oil diya (lamp) under a peepal tree, which is believed to bring blessings and remove ancestral debts.

5. Acts of Charity

Charity is encouraged on Mauni Amavasya, as it is believed to enhance one’s spiritual merit. Devotees may engage in acts of kindness such as feeding the poor, donating to temples, or helping others in need. These charitable actions are seen as a way to earn good karma and increase spiritual growth.

Read More : BJP MP Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Hours After The Stampede- Watch!

Filed under

Mauni Amavasya 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

Prabhakar Raghavan Chief Technologist At Google Joins The USISPF Board Of Directors

Prabhakar Raghavan Chief Technologist At Google Joins The USISPF Board Of Directors

SC Directs Centre To Provide Details Of FIRs, Charge Sheets Against Men For Divorcing Wives Through Triple Talaq

SC Directs Centre To Provide Details Of FIRs, Charge Sheets Against Men For Divorcing Wives...

‘World-Class System Exposed’: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

‘World-Class System Exposed’: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

US Navy Bans Chinese AI, DeepSeek; Cites National Security

US Navy Bans Chinese AI, DeepSeek; Cites National Security

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox