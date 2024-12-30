Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu And Other Dignitaries To Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended formal invitations to several prominent dignitaries for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Among those invited are President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The event, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to attract millions of devotees and mark a significant religious and cultural occasion in India.

Other invitees include Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, and former President Ram Nath Kovind. The Chief Minister also personally reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, presenting them with customized mementos as part of the invitation.

Personalized Invitations and Gifts

As a gesture of respect and to emphasize the importance of the Mahakumbh, Yogi Adityanath presented each dignitary with special gifts. These included:

A kalash (sacred urn).

Literature detailing the significance of the Mahakumbh.

A New Year table calendar and diary featuring the Mahakumbh 2025 logo.

The personalized mementos reflect the government’s commitment to making the event a grand success and ensuring the participation of key leaders.

Outreach Campaigns and Preparations

The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up efforts to promote the Mahakumbh on a national scale. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet ministers, is spearheading outreach campaigns across various states to invite dignitaries, religious leaders, and the general public.

On his official social media account, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for their time and shared photographs of the meetings. The posts highlight the government’s focus on creating a widespread buzz around the Mahakumbh, which is anticipated to draw millions of devotees from India and abroad.

A Grand Event on the Horizon

Mahakumbh 2025 is set to be a monumental event, offering spiritual and cultural significance for participants. The 45-day-long festival will witness devotees taking holy dips at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj, along with various religious and cultural activities.

With intensified outreach efforts, meticulous planning, and high-profile invitations, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 is not only a spiritual landmark but also a reflection of India’s cultural grandeur.