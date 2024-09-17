100 Days Of Modi 3.0: HM Shah Applauds Government’s Key Achievements

Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed the Modi 3.0 government’s completion of its first 100 days. Shah commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and highlighted the administration’s achievements during this period.

Modi 3.0 Government Marks 100 Days

Amit Shah emphasized the significance of reaching the 100-day milestone under the Modi 3.0 administration. He underscored the government’s dedication to enhancing public welfare and its commitment to serving the Indian people.

Advancements in National Security and Space

Shah praised the improvements in national security and the notable progress in space technology. He highlighted the celebration of National Space Day on August 23, reflecting India’s growing influence in space exploration.

Shah Announces New Airways for Key Airports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has unveiled new airway routes for three major Indian airports: Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal, and Bihta Airport in Bihar. This strategic expansion aims to bolster connectivity, enhance regional travel, and stimulate economic growth.

MUST READ: J&K Elections 2024: Focus on Pulwama and Fayaz Ahmad Sofi’s Candidacy

Major Projects and Policy Initiatives

In the first 100 days, the Modi 3.0 government approved major projects totaling ₹15 lakh crore. Shah also pointed out new educational policies, infrastructure upgrades, and a cut in onion export duties from 40% to 20%.

Addressing Manipur Tensions and Border Security

Shah outlined the government’s approach to managing tensions in Manipur and strengthening border security. This includes funding for fencing along the India-Myanmar border and the effective deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Launch of 100-Day Achievements Booklet

Amit Shah and Ashwini Vaishnav launched a booklet detailing the Modi 3.0 government’s achievements in its first 100 days. The booklet highlights the administration’s progress and future plans.

Shah’s remarks reflect the government’s accomplishments in security, infrastructure, and international recognition, showcasing the progress made during its initial 100 days.

ALSO READ: Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The CM Of Delhi? Who Will Make Their Debut?