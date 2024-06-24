18th Lok Sabha Session: PM Modi Takes Oath As Third Time MP

As a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the oath of office. PM Modi is serving his third term in the Lok Sabha. He kept the seat he has been winning in Varanasi since 2014. He was the first to take the oath of office as Leader of the House.

The historic occasion of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha’s first sitting will be marked with a “observance of silence” during the first session, which starts on Monday.

Following this, freshly elected members of parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will take an oath in parliament.

The phrase “observance of silence for a short while to mark the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha” appeared in an official letter outlining the day’s agenda of activity in parliament.

The list of business also stated, “Secretary-General to lay on the Table a list (Hindi and English versions), containing the names of Members elected to the Eighteenth Lok Sabha at the General Elections of 2024, submitted by the Election Commission of India.”

However, the opposition is likely to corner the BJP-led NDA government on the June 26 Speaker election, debates about alleged paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and a dispute over the pro-tem Speaker’s appointment, therefore the first session is expected to be turbulent.

