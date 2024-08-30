AAP Criticizes BJP’s Push for President’s Rule in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent move to seek President’s rule in Delhi. In a statement released on Friday, AAP accused the BJP of undermining democratic processes and claimed that the party’s appeal for President’s rule signals its defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Allegations Against BJP

The AAP’s statement alleged that the BJP, unable to secure victories through elections, is attempting to disrupt the functioning of the Delhi government by seeking President’s rule. The party criticized the BJP for allegedly running parallel governments in states like Punjab, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu through appointed governors who have stalled legislative processes.

“Whenever the BJP cannot win elections, it resorts to undermining elected state governments. Its disregard for the Constitution and democratic norms is evident,” the statement said.

Criticism of BJP’s Tactics

AAP also targeted the BJP’s failed “Operation Lotus,” which aimed to sway legislators to its side. The party accused the BJP of trying to defame AAP leaders and seize power through unethical means. “The BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ to buy legislators failed miserably. Their attempts to steal votes and win against AAP have been thwarted,” the statement added.

The AAP further criticized the BJP’s alleged efforts to imprison top AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh, in a bid to undermine their leadership and Delhi’s governance.

Allegations Against Delhi Lieutenant Governor

The AAP also took aim at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing him of obstructing government operations and undermining the federal structure. “The LG has been ineffective and obstructive, failing to support the people’s work and engaging in negative politics,” the statement asserted.

AAP has called for President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss the Lieutenant Governor, arguing that his actions are contrary to the spirit of the Constitution and detrimental to Delhi’s governance.