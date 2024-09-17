AAP To Announce Delhi’s New CM At 12 PM Today

Following a legislative meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce the new Chief Minister of Delhi by 12 PM today.

After the announcement, Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 PM, where the newly selected legislative leader will formally claim the position of Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has remained non-committal about the identity of Kejriwal’s successor, only indicating that it could be either a current minister or an MLA.

“It does not matter who sits on the CM chair because the mandate was for Arvind Kejriwal. The public chose Arvind Kejriwal. He has said that he will not sit on the CM chair until the people ask again, but the chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal for these and the next 5 years… One of us will sit on the chair until the elections take place. It will be similar to the way Bharat ruled in the absence of Lord Ram.” said Bharadwaj.

Earlier on sunday, Kejriwal announced his resignation stating he would not resume the Chief Minister’s role until Delhi’s residents affirm his “honesty.” He also advocated for advancing the elections in Delhi to November, ahead of the planned February elections. Kejriwal indicated that if re-elected, it would act as a “certificate” of his integrity. He also plans to push for early elections in Maharashtra.

