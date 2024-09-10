AIIMS Delhi’s New Initiative: Tobacco Cessation Clinic

AIIMS New Delhi is set to open a new collaborative team-based “Tobacco Cessation Clinic (TCC)” at the New RAK OPD as part of the comprehensive “Tobacco-Free AIIMS” initiative, according to a press release. The dedicated Tobacco Cessation Clinic (TCC) will open on September 10, 2024.

Collaborative Effort to Combat Tobacco Use

This initiative represents a collaborative effort between the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) and the Department of Pulmonary, Critical, and Sleep Medicine. It aims to address the significant public health challenge posed by tobacco use in India. Prof. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, emphasized that the TCC is a crucial step in creating a healthier environment as part of the “Tobacco-Free AIIMS” initiative. The clinic will support individuals struggling with tobacco addiction.

Clinic Details and Operation

According to an official notification by Dr. Nirupam Madaan, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Delhi, the Tobacco Cessation Clinic will be operational in Rooms 519 and 526 in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine on the 5th floor of the New RAK OPD. The clinic will open on September 10 and will operate every Tuesday morning thereafter. Registration will begin at 08:30 AM on the ground floor of the A-Wing of the New RAK OPD Building. Both walk-in and referred patients will be able to enroll in the clinic through registration.

Aimed at Comprehensive Tobacco Cessation

Dr. Anju Dhawan, Professor & Chief of NDDTC at AIIMS Delhi, stated that the establishment of tobacco cessation services is a key objective of the National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP) and aligns with Article 14 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). The new Tobacco Cessation Clinic (TCC) at AIIMS Delhi is designed to meet this need, offering comprehensive services that include pharmacotherapy, psychosocial interventions, and relapse prevention strategies. Additionally, the TCC will serve as a platform to educate, orient, and sensitize medical and nursing students at AIIMS Delhi.

Addressing Respiratory Diseases and Public Awareness

Dr. Anant Mohan, Professor & Head of the Department of Pulmonary, Critical, and Sleep Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, noted that tobacco use remains a leading cause of respiratory diseases such as COPD and lung cancer. Despite serious diagnoses, many patients struggle to quit. The clinic aims to raise public awareness and provide essential medical and psychological support.

Tackling a Major Public Health Crisis

Dr. Prabhoo Dayal, Professor & Additional Medical Superintendent of NDDTC at AIIMS Delhi, highlighted that tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death globally, responsible for over 8 million deaths annually, with more than 1.3 million lives lost in India each year. India, as the third-largest producer and second-largest consumer of tobacco, faces a major public health crisis. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2 (GATS-2), 28.6% of Indian adults aged 15 and above currently use tobacco in some form. Notably, 55.4% of smokers and 49.7% of smokeless tobacco users are interested in quitting, and 92.4% of adults recognize the severe health risks associated with smoking. Despite the high desire to quit among tobacco users, many find it difficult without professional support.

Healthcare providers are uniquely positioned to offer the necessary motivation and assistance to help patients overcome their dependence. This multidisciplinary clinic will bring together specialists in addiction psychiatry, pulmonary medicine, alongside trained counselors, nurses, and support staff to provide a holistic approach to tobacco cessation. In addition to individual consultations, the clinic will offer group sessions and distribute educational materials such as booklets, brochures, and handouts. Digital tools, including text messaging, will further support patients in their journey to quit tobacco.

