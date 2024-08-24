Amit Shah Criticizes ‘Congress-NC Alliance’ In J&K, Says ‘Risked…’

Ahead of upcoming J&K assembly election, Union home minister Amit Shah recently took to twitter to criticise the alliance of Congress & National conference on saturday.

Later, he posed ten questions to the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. In addition, he also highlighted several promises made by the National Conference in their manifesto.

The Congress party, which has repeatedly risked the nation's unity and security to satiate its greed for power, has once again exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family's 'National Conference' in the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Meanwhile, prior posting his questions, Amit Shah in his tweet said ‘The Congress has once again exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family’s National Conference.’

In addition, he asked the grand old party to clear their stance on reservations granted to Dalits & other backward groups (which the NC has promised to look into, if coming back to power).

‘Does Rahul Gandhi support the JKNC manifesto, which calls for abolishing reservations for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Pahadis?….After allying with the National Conference, he should now clarify the Congress Party’s stance on reservation policy.’ said Amit Shah.

Moreover, he also accused congress for allegedly putting nation’s unity at risk for greed for power.

‘The Congress party, which has repeatedly risked the nation’s unity and security to satiate its greed for power, has once again exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family’s National Conference in the Jammu and Kashmirelections.’

Other Politicians React To Congress-NC Alliance

Besides Amit Shah, former minister Smriti Irani also slammed the alliance by calling it ‘an unholy alliance which came together to pursue power.’

Later, she also raised the point saying, that national conference talks about different flag and asserted, that NC wants to bring back article 370 & 35A back into the union territory.

Later she asked ‘Does the Congress party support the national conference’s promise of a separate flag for J&K? The National Conference has publicly announced that they will reinstate Article 370 and Article 35A.’

She also asked, that does congress support NC’s agenda of breaking India? “Does the Congress party support the national conference agenda of breaking India? The National Conference speaks about LoC trade while Pakistan continues to nurture terrorism…Does the Congress party support the Pakistani agenda that has been pronounced on many platforms of creating unrest in J&K?”

Opposition Reacts

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have also responded to attacks launched by Amit Shah or other BJP leaders over the alliance.

Reacting to the statement, Congress Media Department chairperson Pawan Khera said , “I want to know from Amit Shah that when the BJP formed an alliance with PDP, did he read the PDP manifesto? In that manifesto, there was a mention of using the currencies of both India and Pakistan.”

Later, the congress questioned did they read PDP’s manifesto, when they formed an alliance with them in 2015?

Delhi: Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera reacts to Union Minister Amit Shah's 10 questions

Later, in response to the Union Home Minister’s queries, Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on his official X account said “Why do I get the feeling the BJP & its leaders don’t like us very much?”