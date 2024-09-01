Arjun Ram Meghwal Blames Mamata Banerjee For Insufficient Fast-Track Courts In Bengal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the limited implementation of fast-track courts in West Bengal. He pointed out that these courts have been established in only four to five districts of the state.

Criticism of Mamata Banerjee’s Actions

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Meghwal expressed his disapproval, stating, “The incident that has occurred in Bengal is very shameful. Everyone has expressed sorrow and criticized it. I do not know how CM Mamata Banerjee is taking it, but she has been countering the incident. She is asking why a fast-track court is not formed. It is already there, but you have not contributed to it.”

He further criticized Banerjee for only addressing the fast-track courts in a few districts and shifting the blame to the central government. “She has only done the work of the fast-track courts in four to five districts and is now blaming the Centre. This is very unfortunate,” Meghwal added.

Mamata Banerjee’s Request to the Central Government

On August 22, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the central government to establish fast-track courts for “sensitive” issues to ensure speedy trials. This request came amid growing concerns over the efficiency of the judicial process in handling serious cases.

Response from Union Women and Child Development Minister

In response to Banerjee’s letter, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi criticized the West Bengal government for failing to implement essential safety measures for women and children in the state. Devi noted that 123 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) had been allocated to West Bengal, but none were operational yet.

Ongoing Protests and Case Developments

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked widespread protests across West Bengal and other parts of India. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Doctors have been protesting in various states, demanding justice for the victim and enhanced security laws for healthcare professionals. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the local police following an order from the Calcutta High Court. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The case has intensified the political dispute between the BJP and the TMC, reflecting the ongoing war of words over the handling of law and order issues in the state.

