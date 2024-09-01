Jitan Ram Manjhi Demands Mamata Banerjee Resign If Unable To Manage Law & Order

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has called for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign, stating that she should be "ashamed" of the recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata if she cannot handle the law and order situation.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has called for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign, stating that she should be “ashamed” of the recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata if she cannot handle the law and order situation.

Manjhi’s Criticism and Resignation Demand

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi expressed his outrage, saying, “A serious crime has been committed against a woman, and the Supreme Court itself is taking cognizance of it. She (Mamata) should be ashamed as she is also a woman and Chief Minister.”

Manjhi emphasized that law and order is a state subject, and if Banerjee cannot manage it, she should step down. “Law and order is a state subject, and if she (Mamata) cannot handle it, then she should leave it and resign. She should stop blaming other people. The people of India have understood what she wants to say,” he added.

BJP’s Allegations and Case Obstruction Claims

Earlier, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accused the West Bengal government of obstructing the investigation into the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder. Ghosh claimed, “The state government tried to create confusion among the public and destroy the evidence. The state government is still trying to obstruct the inquiry and save the accused.

The state police is not coordinating with the CBI. Every work that is being done by the state government, be it the principal, the DC, the CP, or from the Chief Minister to all other leaders, these people want to dilute it deliberately.”

Ghosh also highlighted that there have been numerous unresolved crime cases under Mamata Banerjee’s rule. “Even before this, 48,000 such cases of crime have happened during Mamata Banerjee’s rule; none of them has been solved,” Ghosh added.

Protests and Investigation Developments

The brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has ignited widespread protests across West Bengal and other parts of India. Doctors are demanding justice for the victim and enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals.

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the local police following an order from the Calcutta High Court. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

This case continues to evoke strong reactions and calls for justice, highlighting ongoing concerns about law and order in West Bengal.

