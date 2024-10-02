Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Ashwini Vaishnaw Participates In Kolkata’s ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the Swacchta Abhiyan program held at Garden Reach in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Wednesday.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Participates In Kolkata’s ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the Swacchta Abhiyan program held at Garden Reach in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Wednesday. Vaishnaw also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was also present.

During the event, Vaishnaw visited Hyderi Manzil, also known as Gandhi Bhavan, located in the Beliaghata neighborhood. This site holds historical significance as it is where Mahatma Gandhi stayed during a critical period of India’s independence in August 1947.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw extended his wishes to the public on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and noted that it also marks the beginning of ‘Devi Paksha.’ He stated, “Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and also the beginning of ‘Devi Paksha.’ ‘Swacchta Abhiyan’ is being celebrated across the country, so we need to ensure that cleanliness is maintained everywhere.”

Vaishnaw also visited the plant of Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. in Kolkata, an Indian public sector undertaking engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons and other products. He acknowledged that the company has faced losses for a long time but has systematically revived itself.

MUST READ: Rahul Gandhi Honors K. Kamaraj On Death Anniversary

“Braithwaite is a very famous company that has suffered losses for a very long time. Over the past 10 years, the company has revived systematically. New technologies and manufacturing capabilities were introduced and developed, which is a good example of the revival of a PSU company. Last year, the company’s revenue was Rs 1,100 crore, and this year the revenue will be Rs 1,400 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived the company very well, and today I have come here for the inspection of the plant and to plan the Swacchata initiative here,” Vaishnaw said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a cleanliness drive with schoolchildren to mark 10 years of the ‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ campaign. He described the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ as the world’s biggest and most successful movement of this century, which will be remembered by the people for years to come.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Swachh Bharat Mission has reflected the energy of the people through demonstrations of public participation and leadership. “The Swachh Bharat Mission is a symbol of the selfless commitment of crores of Indians, and in the last 10 years, crores of Indians have adopted this mission and made it a part of their lives,” PM Modi stated at the event.

ALSO READ: NGT Calls For Accountability In Southern Ridge Encroachment Case

