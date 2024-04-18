The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious concerns regarding the well-being of their leader and the Chief Minister Of the National Capital, Arvind Kejriwal, currently held in Tihar jail. In a statement issued on Thursday, AAP minister Atishi alleged a conspiracy against Kejriwal’s health, claiming deliberate negligence by Tihar Jail authorities.

Atishi revealed that Arvind Kejriwal, a diabetic patient for the past 30 years, had been experiencing fluctuating blood sugar levels, yet his requests for insulin were reportedly denied. “What kind of conspiracy is this that a 30-year-old diabetic patient is being denied insulin? Are they trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal?” Atishi questioned.

Addressing an Important Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/yNLTFEtkSf — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 18, 2024

According to Atishi, Kejriwal had been prescribed 54 units of insulin daily to manage his condition. Despite court orders allowing homemade food to accommodate his dietary requirements, Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine Kejriwal’s health through the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The AAP’s concerns heightened after the ED alleged Kejriwal was intentionally consuming foods high in sugar content to manipulate medical grounds for bail. Atishi vehemently refuted these claims, stating that Kejriwal was only permitted tea and sweets with prescribed sweeteners. She further emphasized the importance of emergency snacks like bananas for diabetic patients, insinuating potential life-threatening consequences if proper care is not provided.

Amidst allegations of misinformation by the ED and BJP, Atishi stressed the urgency of ensuring Kejriwal’s access to insulin and medication. She warned against halting the delivery of homemade food to Kejriwal, raising suspicions about the transparency of his treatment in Tihar Jail.

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in March, related to the Delhi liquor policy case, has stirred controversy and concerns regarding his health and treatment during incarceration. As the AAP continues to advocate for Kejriwal’s well-being, the situation underscores the delicate balance between legal proceedings and humanitarian considerations in India’s political landscape.