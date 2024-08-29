Ayodhya Temples To Launch Virtual Darshan Via Metaverse Technology This Diwali

A Mumbai-based company is spearheading this innovative project, aiming to make 20 temples in Ayodhya accessible online within six months. This initiative will allow devotees from around the world to perform Darshan from the comfort of their homes. (Read more below)

This Diwali, devotees will be able to experience online Darshan of Ayodhya’s temples through Metaverse technology.

A Mumbai-based company is spearheading this innovative project, aiming to make 20 temples in Ayodhya accessible online within six months. This initiative will allow devotees from around the world to perform Darshan from the comfort of their homes.

In an exclusive interview with ANI during the 5th edition of Global Fintech Fest, Rajesh Mirjankar, the company’s MD and CEO, shared insights into the project. “The Ayodhya Development Authority has issued an RFP to provide online Darshan for 20 temples in Ayodhya. Our goal is to offer virtual Darshan and recreate some historic aspects of Ayodhya for devotees. We are working on scanning the temple assets to provide an online view as soon as possible,” said Mirjankar.

The company aims to launch the online Darshan of select temples by October 31, ahead of Diwali. They plan to complete the project within six months, making the Darshan of 20 temples available through web-based platforms and mobile apps.

In addition to the Ayodhya project, the company has received an order from the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to provide online Darshan for Mata Vaishno Devi devotees. Five VR headset kiosks have been installed at key locations such as Niharika Bhawan, Serli Helipad, Adhkuwari, Durga Bhawan, and Parvati Bhawan, where devotees can experience virtual Darshan.

Mirjankar mentioned, “We began working on the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple project about a year ago after winning the RFP for Metaverse-based Darshan. We created 3D virtual assets of the Vaishno Devi Mandir, offering a three-dimensional Darshan through VR headsets. Given the huge demand, the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has asked us to extend the online Darshan facility. We are integrating the ability for devotees to request virtual Darshan via the Shrine Board’s website, accessible globally for a nominal fee.”

The company is also providing Darshan of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir in Varanasi through VR headsets. “We launched the ‘Divya Anubhav’ counter at Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, where devotees can have a complete Darshan experience using VR technology. This allows a closer view of the Jyotirlinga, enhancing the overall experience,” added Mirjankar.

Rajesh Cherayil, Global COO of Akashaverse, highlighted the significance of this technology: “Rendering Holy Shrines and Virtual Pilgrimages on the Metaverse transcends geographic, physical, and economic limitations. It provides universal and convenient access to a large population eager for immersive experiences.”

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: J&K Weather: Sonamarg Receives First Snowfall Of The Season