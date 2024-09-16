Bengaluru Airport Implements Mpox Testing Amid Rising Concerns

Four dedicated testing kiosks have been set up to screen all incoming international travelers, with an average of 2,000 passengers being tested daily.

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has introduced mandatory monkeypox (Mpox) testing for international passengers following the first confirmed case in Delhi. Four dedicated testing kiosks have been set up to screen all incoming international travelers, with an average of 2,000 passengers being tested daily.

Passengers arriving from affected countries, particularly those from Africa, are subject to isolation and a mandatory 21-day quarantine, reflecting measures similar to those taken during the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic. Infected individuals will only be released from quarantine after testing negative for the virus.

MUST READ: Samajwadi Party Eyes National Status Through J-K Elections’, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Bengaluru airport has also established an isolation zone and designated health officials to ensure compliance with health protocols. BIAL, the company that operates KIA, has stated that they are fully prepared to handle the situation, with all international passengers being screened for elevated temperatures and potential symptoms.

Mpox Situation in India

India recently reported an isolated case of Mpox, specifically the West African Clade 2 strain, which is distinct from the new Clade 1b strain that has caused global concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international health emergency due to the resurgence of Mpox, particularly the detection of Clade 1b in the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, no cases linked to the new strain have been confirmed in India.

READ MORE: Highlights From PM Modi’s Opening Of The 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet