BJP Holds Protests In Delhi Against Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In Parliament: 'He Should Apologize For His Statement'

Rahul Gandhi made his speech in the lower house of the parliament on July 1, during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. His speech had garnered much criticism from the government and it instigated the PM to take a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s comment, expressing that he had insulted the Hindus by calling them violent when Mr.Gandhi had targeted the BJP saying, “those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hate and violence round the clock”.

PM Modi Hits Back

“The issue is a serious one, to call the entire Hindu community violent is serious,” Mr. Modi said, countering Mr. Gandhi‘s speech. Hitting back, Mr. Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi ji is not the entire Hindu community, the BJP is not the entire Hindu community, the RSS is not the entire Hindu community”.

BJP leaders have carried out a protest in Delhi against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, over the remarks he delivered in the lower house on July 1st.

#WATCH | BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva and party MP Tejasvi Surya, protest against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during his speech in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/dq2wFpIuWU — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

Protests Organised In Delhi

The demonstrators gathered near Jaisalmer House and attempted to march towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, chanting slogans against Gandhi and the Congress party.

During the protest, Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately made an irresponsible statement. He should apologize for his statement.”

BJP MP & BJYM President Tejasvi Surya who was also present at the protest said, “The way Rahul Gandhi disrespected the entire Hindu community and called them violent. Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender because time and again he disrespects the Hindu community by his statements. After the 26/11 terrorist attacks, Rahul Gandhi while talking with foreign diplomats, said things about ‘saffron terror’, and blamed the Hindu community for ‘Hindu terrorism’. Rahul Gandhi speaks in parliamnet like a part of the toolkit of those foreign powers who want to malign India and the Hindu community. When you see the history of the country, it can be seen that Congress is the most violent. Post-independence, 80% of all communal riots happened when there was Congress govt. Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family are the most violent…”

#WATCH | BJP MP & BJYM President Tejasvi Surya says, “The way Rahul Gandhi disrespected the entire Hindu community and called them violent. Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender because time and again he disrespects the Hindu community by his statements. After the 26/11 terrorist… https://t.co/P1DYkXyokQ pic.twitter.com/myUDuQEKVv — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

The debate in the Lok Sabha on July 1st was intense, as the opposition targeted the government on issues including NEET and the Agniveer scheme. The speech in the lower house of the parliament, which lasted one hour and forty minutes, was marked by frequent confrontations, interruptions, and interjections from senior Ministers such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and the Prime Minister himself. ALSO READ: Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi Adresses The Rajya Sabha, Sets Sights On Fighting Poverty And Economic Growth

