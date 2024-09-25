BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Issues Apology, Retracts Statement On Farm Laws

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) distancing itself from her recent comments regarding farm laws, Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut publicly apologized and expressed regret for her statement on Wednesday.

In a self-made video posted on X, she stated, “When the farmer laws were proposed, many supported them, but with great sensitivity, our Prime Minister withdrew those laws. It is our responsibility to respect his words. I must remember that I am no longer just an artist but a BJP worker. If my thoughts have hurt anyone, I regret it and take my words back.”

This retraction comes a day after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, recently clarified that Ranaut’s comments were personal and did not reflect the party’s stance on the farm bill, stating, “Kangana Ranaut is not authorized to make such statements on behalf of the BJP, and we disapprove of her remarks.”

#WATCH | BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia says, “On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central govt, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her. Kangana Ranaut is not… pic.twitter.com/hZmJ8j7Qf8 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

Earlier, the Mandi MP suggested that the three farm laws, which were repealed following extensive farmer protests, should be reinstated saying, “I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it.”

As a result, it generated backlash among people & political circles, with Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja calling it “habitually controversial” and questioning her mental stability, suggesting her statements serve the BJP’s interests.

Meanwhile, just last month, the BJP had already distanced itself from Ranaut’s views on the farmers’ agitation and advised her to avoid making similar statements in the future.

(With Inputs From ANI)