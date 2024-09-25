Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Issues Apology, Retracts Statement On Farm Laws

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) distancing itself from her recent comments regarding farm laws, Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut publicly apologized and expressed regret for her statement on Wednesday.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Issues Apology, Retracts Statement On Farm Laws

Following Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) distancing itself from her recent comments regarding farm laws, Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut publicly apologized and expressed regret for her statement on Wednesday.

In a self-made video posted on X, she stated, “When the farmer laws were proposed, many supported them, but with great sensitivity, our Prime Minister withdrew those laws. It is our responsibility to respect his words. I must remember that I am no longer just an artist but a BJP worker. If my thoughts have hurt anyone, I regret it and take my words back.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage Over Calls For Reinstatement Of Farm Laws

This retraction comes a day after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, recently clarified that Ranaut’s comments were personal and did not reflect the party’s stance on the farm bill,  stating, “Kangana Ranaut is not authorized to make such statements on behalf of the BJP, and we disapprove of her remarks.”

Earlier, the Mandi MP suggested that the three farm laws, which were repealed following extensive farmer protests, should be reinstated saying, “I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it.”

As a result, it generated backlash among people & political circles, with Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja calling it “habitually controversial” and questioning her mental stability, suggesting her statements serve the BJP’s interests.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Meanwhile, just last month, the BJP had already distanced itself from Ranaut’s views on the farmers’ agitation and advised her to avoid making similar statements in the future.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

BJP Farm Laws kangana ranaut NewsX

Also Read

PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Allegedly Handing Haryana to ‘Dalals and Damads’ in Sonipat Rally

PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Allegedly Handing Haryana to ‘Dalals and Damads’ in Sonipat Rally

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

China’s ICBM Launch Into Pacific: A Strategic Military Move

China’s ICBM Launch Into Pacific: A Strategic Military Move

Pat Cummins Trains Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Against India

Pat Cummins Trains Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Against India

Rajiv Kumar On J&K Polls: ‘This Is History In The Making’

Rajiv Kumar On J&K Polls: ‘This Is History In The Making’

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox