BJP’s Sunder Singh Secures Delhi MCD Standing Committee Seat, Defeating AAP Candidate Nirmala Kumari

Following the high stakes voting process, BJP candidate Sunder Singh managed to secure last vacant seat on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Standing Committee on Friday.

Following the high stakes voting process, BJP candidate Sunder Singh managed to secure last vacant seat on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Standing Committee on Friday.

Sundar Singh defeated AAP candidate Nirmala Kumari, by receiving 115 votes. In contrast, AAP candidate Nirmala Kumari received no votes during the election.

However, Councillors from the ruling AAP opted to abstain from the voting process, while Congress corporators were similarly absent from the MCD House.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Shelly Oberoi held a press conference in which she called the election “unconstitutional” and declared that AAP councillors would not participate in the voting.

Also Read: BJP Wins 7 Out Of 12 Delhi MCD Ward Seats Amid AAP Criticism And Election Disputes

However, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had instructed the MCD Commissioner to proceed with the election for the sixth member of the Standing Committee on October 5.

But, the elections for the single vacancy in the MCD Standing Committee took place today amid strong objections from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav served as the Presiding Officer in the absence of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Must Read: BJP, AAP brace face-off for Delhi MCD mayorship