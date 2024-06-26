Britannia In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Govt Denies Britannia Exit

The major FMCG brand Britannia Industries Limited is “fully committed” to West Bengal and has no plans to leave the state, the West Bengal government made plain on Tuesday.

This remark was made on behalf of the state government by Dr. Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the wake of a political dispute over the closure of Britannia’s Taratala plant.

Managing Director of Britannia Industries Varun Berry informed Mitra during a news conference at the State Secretariat in Nabanna that the company was “fully committed” to West Bengal.

“There is a blatant fabrication that Britain has fled the government being spread on social media and in certain mainstream media outlets. Britannia’s managing director gave a call and expressed their unwavering commitment to West Bengal. The state is currently generating goods valued at between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 crore, and this trend is expected to continue, according to Dr. Amit Mitra in an interview with ANI on Tuesday.

The Britannia Chaos

One of the oldest biscuit factories in Britain is the Taratala company, which has been in business for more than 70 years. Senior CITU leader Gautam Ray claims that despite the Taratala plant’s lack of output for more than 20 days, the firm has not commented on the unit’s potential shutdown.

According to sources cited by PTI, the Britannia management made an offer of ₹13 lakh to workers having up to 5 years and 11 months left on their contract, ₹18.5 lakh to those with 6 to 10 years left, and ₹22.25 lakh to workers with more than 10 years left.

Earlier on June 24, Amit Malviya, the co-incharge of West Bengal and head of the BJP’s National Information & Technology Department, tweeted on X about the closure of Britannia Industries’ plant, highlighting how it sadly represents Bengal’s decline—a region that was once hailed for its contributions to culture and academia.

Today’s shutdown of Britannia Industries’ factory starkly epitomizes the descent of Bengal—a region once renowned for its cultural richness and intellectual prowess—into profound disarray. The Britannia factory, once a beacon of industrial vitality in Bengal, suffered… pic.twitter.com/K8HCxUlrZG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 24, 2024

“With the factory closing and ensuing huge layoffs, Bengal, already beset by extreme unemployment made worse by the TMC’s extortion and syndicate, now finds itself in an even more terrible situation. Regretfully, “Unionbaji” and “Tolabaji,” the twin curses, have now sealed Bengal’s fate. When will Bengal be freed from this curse? is still a crucial question, Malviya continued.

Must Read: 5 Days Of Jail To 5 People For Loitering On Roads At Night In Hyderabad

Show Full Article