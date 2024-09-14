CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop For Delay In Filing FIR In Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 14, arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 14, arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The agency also arrested Abhijit Mandal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tala Police Station, for allegedly delaying the filing of the First Information Report (FIR) and mishandling evidence in the case.

According to a CBI official, the agency added charges of rape and murder against Ghosh on Saturday. Previously, on August 26, the CBI had conducted a second polygraph test on Ghosh as part of their investigation into the death of the doctor at the state-run hospital.

Sandip Ghosh already been in judicial custody

Ghosh had already been in judicial custody until September 23, following an earlier arrest by the CBI in a separate investigation related to financial irregularities. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously arrested him in connection with alleged financial misconduct during his tenure as the principal of RG Kar Medical College.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to submit a progress report on their investigation into the trainee doctor’s rape and murder within three weeks, with the report due by September 17.

Gruesome RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The incident dates back to August 9, when the body of a 31-year-old doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The autopsy revealed that the victim had been brutally raped before being murdered.

Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the case, was arrested on August 10, just one day after the semi-naked body of the trainee doctor was found, an event that sparked nationwide protests. Currently held in Kolkata’s Presidency Jail, Roy’s bail plea was rejected last week, and his judicial custody has been extended until September 20.

BJP has accused Sandip Ghosh of authorizing renovation work

The BJP has accused Sandip Ghosh of authorizing renovation work near the seminar hall where the doctor’s body was discovered on August 9. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar shared a letter, allegedly signed by Ghosh, which approved the renovation.

According to Majumdar, the letter, signed by Sandip Ghosh, the former director of RG Kar Medical College, was dated August 10, just a day after the victim’s death. He noted that despite accusations from colleagues and protesters about potential tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied these claims.

The CBI recently alleged that Ghosh had been involved in a “criminal nexus” with others for personal financial gain. The agency also arrested two vendors for alleged financial misconduct at RG Kar Hospital.

