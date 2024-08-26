Monday, August 26, 2024

CBI Conducts Polygraph Test on Sanjao Roy in Kolkata Doctor’s Rape and Murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the prime suspect in the shocking rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. This test marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the brutal crime that has gripped the city.

Sanjoy Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10, just a day after the doctor’s lifeless body was discovered in the seminar hall of the state-run medical college. The arrest followed swift action by the Kolkata Police, but the case was soon handed over to the CBI, which has since taken the lead in the investigation.

Roy’s polygraph test

On Sunday, Roy’s polygraph test was conducted at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail, where he is currently being held. An unidentified official told PTI that “Sanjoy Roy’s lie-detection test was carried out at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail, where he is currently lodged.” The test lasted around four hours, and was part of a broader effort by the CBI to gather crucial information that could aid in piecing together the events leading to the heinous crime.

In addition to Roy, the CBI also administered polygraph tests to a couple of other individuals at their Kolkata office. This follows similar tests conducted on four others, including the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, on Saturday. While the results of these tests are not admissible as evidence in court, they are expected to provide the CBI with valuable leads for further investigation.

The polygraph tests were conducted by a team of specialists flown in from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi, underscoring the seriousness of the probe.

Allegations of financial corruption

Parallel to the investigation into the doctor’s murder, the CBI is also delving into allegations of financial corruption at RG Kar Medical College during Sandip Ghosh’s tenure as principal. On Sunday, CBI officials raided around 15 locations in Kolkata and the neighboring Howrah district, including Ghosh’s residence. These searches are part of an expanding investigation into a series of alleged corrupt activities linked to the college.

Ghosh faces serious accusations, including the illegal use of unclaimed corpses, the illicit sale of biomedical waste, and the awarding of tenders in exchange for commissions. According to PTI, “At least seven officers of the central probe agency questioned Ghosh at his residence from 8 am to 7 pm.” The CBI team reportedly had to wait nearly one-and-a-half hours before Ghosh opened the door to his residence.

