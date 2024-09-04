Class 12 Student Killing: Were the Accused Cow Vigilantes? Unpacking the August 23 Incident in Haryana

A Class 12 student, Aryan Mishra, was shot dead on August 23 in Faridabad, Haryana, after being chased by a group of five men

A Class 12 student, Aryan Mishra, was shot dead on August 23 in Faridabad, Haryana, after being chased by a group of five men who allegedly mistook him and his friends for cattle smugglers. The tragic incident, which occurred near the Gadhpuri toll on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, has sparked outrage and raised questions about the role of cow vigilantes in the region.

The suspects—identified as Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, and Adesh—were apprehended on August 28 and have been remanded to police custody for further questioning. According to police sources cited by PTI, the suspects claimed they acted on information about alleged cattle smugglers conducting surveillance in the area with two SUVs.

Chase and Shooting: How the Incident Unfolded

According to police reports, the suspects began following Aryan Mishra and his friends, Shanky and Harshit, believing their car was linked to cattle smuggling activities. The group pursued the teenagers for nearly 30 kilometers before intercepting them near the Gadhpuri toll. The suspects stated that when they signaled the teenagers to stop, the car sped up, prompting them to open fire. Aryan was fatally shot on the spot.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Unified Efforts To Tackle Flood Crisis

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Aman Yadav confirmed the suspects were in custody for questioning. “The accused told the police that when they asked the boy and his friends to stop their vehicle, the driver accelerated, following which they opened fire,” Yadav said in a release.

Were the Suspects Cow Vigilantes? Accused’s Mother Speaks Out

While the police statement did not explicitly identify the suspects as cow vigilantes, there are indications linking them to cow protection activities. NDTV visited the home of one of the main accused, Anil Kaushik, and spoke to his mother, who claimed her son was involved in cow protection.

“Yes, my son was chasing that car that night. He told me he thought there was a cow smuggler in the car. He also said that the first bullet was fired from the Duster. But he did not fire any bullets, I don’t know whose bullet hit him (Aryan Mishra). My son is innocent. He protects cows and serves society,” Kaushik’s mother said in her statement to NDTV.

During the visit, NDTV also observed two vehicles parked at Kaushik’s residence: a Mahindra Bolero marked with ‘Gau Raksha Dal’ and a cow ambulance displaying Kaushik’s name and the phrase “Live for Nation.” This discovery has further fueled speculation about the group’s involvement in vigilante activities.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody Amid Ongoing Investigation

Following their police remand, the accused have been moved to judicial custody. Superintendent Yadav stated that both the illegal firearm and the vehicle used during the crime have been recovered. “We are also investigating if it was a case of old enmity,” Yadav added.

The incident has raised additional concerns as Aryan Mishra’s father alleged that one of his son’s acquaintances, who was present during the chase, may have been involved in a conspiracy to kill him. This claim has prompted police to scrutinize the statements provided by the accused more closely.

The weapon used in the shooting will be sent for forensic analysis as investigators work to verify the suspects’ accounts.

MUST READ: Rajib Bhattacharjee’s Rajya Sabha Victory: Key Commitments For Tripura’s Growth