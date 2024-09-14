Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Released on Bail; Judges’ Bench Set conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail today following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjwal Bhuyan issued the bail on specific conditions: Kejriwal must furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and provide two sureties.

Background of Kejriwal’s Imprisonment

Kejriwal had been incarcerated for the past six months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2024. The arrest stemmed from allegations of corruption linked to the Delhi Excise Policy, which was later scrapped. The charges against him include accusations of being a central figure in the scam, demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen, and using the proceeds to fund the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Goa campaign in the 2022 assembly elections.

Conditions of Bail and Court Observations

The bail conditions stipulate that Kejriwal is barred from accessing his office or the Delhi Secretariat and cannot sign official documents without the consent of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Despite the bail, the court was divided on the legality of Kejriwal’s CBI arrest. Justice Surya Kant remarked that the arrest was not illegal, whereas Justice Bhuyan criticized the CBI’s operations, suggesting that the agency should not act like a ‘caged parrot.’

The release of Kejriwal has sparked celebrations among AAP leaders. His bail marks a significant moment in the ongoing legal and political saga surrounding the excise policy case.

Broader Implications for the Liquor Policy Scam

With Kejriwal’s release, a total of eight political leaders are now out on bail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. This group includes prominent figures such as Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, Vijay Nair, Arvind Kumar Singh, Abhishek Boinpally, Chanpreet Singh, and Butchibabu Gorantla. As the case progresses, the focus shifts to the next steps and potential developments in this high-profile scandal.