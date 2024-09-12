Delhi Court Acquits Sandeep Kumar In Connection With Rape Case

The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar on Wednesday in a case involving rape and corruption charges from 2016. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja delivered the verdict, clearing Kumar of the charges. Case Background Sandeep Kumar, who served as the Delhi Minister for Women and Children, Social Welfare, and the SC-ST Department, faced […]

The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar on Wednesday in a case involving rape and corruption charges from 2016. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja delivered the verdict, clearing Kumar of the charges.

Case Background

Sandeep Kumar, who served as the Delhi Minister for Women and Children, Social Welfare, and the SC-ST Department, faced accusations of rape and corruption. The charges included allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, as well as violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IT Act.

Advocates Sanjay Gupta and Rajkamal Arya represented Sandeep Kumar during the trial.

Accusations

The case began in 2016 when an FIR was filed against Kumar. The complainant alleged that Kumar had invited her to his residence under the pretense of helping with a ration card application. She claimed that Kumar drugged her, raped her, and filmed the act, which was allegedly circulated.

Investigation and Charges

The Delhi Police registered the FIR on September 3, 2016, based on the victim’s statement. The complainant stated that Kumar had given her a sedative-laced cold drink before the assault.

Despite the serious allegations, the court found insufficient evidence to convict Kumar, leading to his acquittal.

