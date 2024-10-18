Delhi Court Grants Bail To AAP Leader Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Case

Jain was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, accused of laundering money through several companies allegedly linked to him. He has since remained in judicial custody.

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by a Delhi court in a long-pending money laundering case. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over two years ago and has been in judicial custody since.

The bail was granted on the grounds of Jain’s extended detention and the anticipated delay in the trial proceedings. Special Judge Vishal Gogne, in his ruling, emphasized the delay in the start of the trial, which has been ongoing for 18 months. “Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that the trial will take a long time to start, let alone conclude, the accused is favourably suited for the relief,” said Judge Gogne. The court set the bail bond at Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

Medical Bail Granted Earlier By Supreme Court

Jain had previously been granted interim bail in May 2023 by the Supreme Court on medical grounds. However, earlier this year, in March, the apex court denied his request for regular bail, which resulted in his return to Tihar Jail in Delhi. Jain’s health concerns were a major point of contention in the earlier stages of the case, but his legal team has continued to push for a permanent release.

#WATCH | Counsel for Satyendar Jain, Vivek Jain says, “Rouse Avenue Trial Court has granted bail to Satyendar Jain. The trial court said that he has suffered a long incarceration…Most likely he will come out today…” https://t.co/zWE6C8ihrO pic.twitter.com/zO27GxZxMj — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

Satyendar Jain is the third AAP leader to secure bail in recent months. In a similar vein, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, were both granted bail in separate money laundering cases. Kejriwal’s bail was granted last month, while Sisodia received bail in August concerning a corruption investigation over the alleged irregularities in framing the national capital’s liquor policy.

Allegations Of Political Vendetta

The Aam Aadmi Party has consistently alleged that the investigative actions taken against its leaders, including Jain, are politically motivated. Party leaders have accused the Centre of using the ED and other investigative agencies for political gains ahead of key elections. Despite these accusations, the government has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the investigations are lawful and not influenced by political factors.

The Enforcement Directorate’s case against Satyendar Jain stems from a 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI accused Jain of laundering money through companies allegedly linked to him. The charges against Jain include illegal financial transactions and the misuse of his ministerial position.

