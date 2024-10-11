Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“Deserve Your Immediate Attention”: IMA Writes To Bengal government As Hunger Strike Intensifies

The Indian Medical Association urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to address junior doctors' hunger strike after a protest for security, with one protestor hospitalized due to health issues.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
“Deserve Your Immediate Attention”: IMA Writes To Bengal government As Hunger Strike Intensifies

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a strong appeal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her immediate intervention in the ongoing hunger strike of junior doctors. The protest, sparked by the tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has entered its sixth day, with doctors demanding improved security measures and justice for the victim.

In its letter to the Chief Minister, the IMA expressed solidarity with the protesting doctors and highlighted the need for swift action. “It has been almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal have been on a fast-unto-death struggle,” the letter read.

The association emphasized that the demands of the junior doctors were just and should be addressed immediately. The letter added, “Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite.”

The IMA also offered its assistance to the government, stating, “The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help, we would gladly assist.”

Hunger Strike Takes Toll

As the hunger strike continues, the health of some protesting doctors has started to deteriorate. On Thursday night, Aniket Mahato, one of the junior doctors participating in the strike, was hospitalized after his condition worsened. “Aniket Mahato’s parameters were not good, and he was taken to RG Kar Hospital for admission to the ICU,” said senior doctor Subarna Goswami.

Mahato has been a leading figure in the protests, demanding justice for the rape and murder of the female doctor. His fellow protesters expressed concern over his declining health, with one stating, “His pulse rate was very low and other parameters were also not normal.”

Medical Team Assesses Strikers’ Health

In response to the deteriorating condition of the protesters, the state health department dispatched a team of specialist doctors to the protest site. The four-member team assessed the health of the seven junior doctors who have been fasting for five days. Diptendra Sarkar, a member of the team, stated, “We are like their parents, and as elders, we have suggested that they should be admitted to a hospital before their condition worsens.”

The strike was triggered by the government’s failure to meet the doctors’ demands for increased security and justice for their deceased colleague. The tragic incident on August 9, where a woman doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College, has left the medical community outraged.

MUST READ: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 7,600 Crore In Maharashtra

Filed under

national news Rape and murder case RG Kar Medical College west bengal
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Goddess Durga Idol Vandalized at Pandal: Protest Erupts in Hyderabad

Goddess Durga Idol Vandalized at Pandal: Protest Erupts in Hyderabad

Iltija Mufti Accuses JKNC Of Attacks On PDP Members

Iltija Mufti Accuses JKNC Of Attacks On PDP Members

Mahadev Online Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Was Once A Juice Owner

Mahadev Online Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Was Once A Juice Owner

Tesla’s Robotaxi Revealed: Will Cybercab Meet Musk’s Ambitious $30k Price Tag?

Tesla’s Robotaxi Revealed: Will Cybercab Meet Musk’s Ambitious $30k Price Tag?

PM Modi ‘Concludes’ Visit to Laos: Reinforcing India’s Commitment to ASEAN and Indo-Pacific Integration

PM Modi ‘Concludes’ Visit to Laos: Reinforcing India’s Commitment to ASEAN and Indo-Pacific Integration

Entertainment

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Shabana Azmi to be Honoured with This Award Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Shabana Azmi to be Honoured with This Award Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox