‘Doctors Have Become Butchers’: FIR Filed Against TMC MLA Lovely Maitra For Igniting Remark

In the latest development a complaint has been filed against the TMC MLA Lovely Maitra for comparing the doctors with butchers. Informing that the complaint has been filed in Sonapur Police station.

Shocking and unacceptable! TMC MLA Lovely Maitra’s outrageous comparison of doctors to butchers is a slap in the face of every healthcare professional who has selflessly served our nation. This vile rhetoric is a product of @MamataOfficial‘s toxic leadership, where the value of… pic.twitter.com/Jehe5nBlb0 — Zubin Ashara (@zubinashara) September 3, 2024

Decoding Lovely Maitra Speech:

“TMC MLA Lovely Maitra, who has made a controversial remark comparing the protesting doctors to butchers, said in that particular remark that what will happen to the poor patient who does not have access to private hospitals? They rely on government hospitals, and as the doctors are protesting, nobody is there to attend to them.”

As per the sources, the TMC leaders have asked to bard from making such statements.

Also TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee warned his party members to avoid igniting rage.

Public representatives across party lines need to be more HUMBLE and SYMPATHETIC. I urge everyone in @AITCofficial not to speak ill of anyone from the MEDICAL FRATERNITY OR CIVIL SOCIETY. Everyone has the right to protest and express themselves— This is what sets West Bengal… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 2, 2024

The doctors Protest:

TMC has been facing backlash from across society and opposition parties, as many TMC leaders have made such uncalled-for comments.

Junior doctors from several medical colleges in Kolkata resumed their protest on B B Ganguly Street on Tuesday morning, more than 12 hours after police had interrupted their demonstration. They are calling for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

