Double Suicide In Maharashtra: Father and Son Lie On Tracks Before Moving Train

A man and his father died by suicide after lying down on the tracks in front of a moving train approaching them, holding hands, and being eventually hit, police said. The incident occurred at Bhayandar railway station near Mumbai on Monday morning around 10 am.

According to the information received from the Vasai Railway Police, the police rushed to the spot after receiving information about two dead bodies lying under the train on the railway track. The police took the bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. They were found lying at a short distance from Platform number 6 of Bhayander railway station, on the way towards Mira Road. The CCTV footage installed at the railway station showed that both men got down from the platform and walked towards Mira Road following the tracks. As soon as they saw the train approaching, they lay down on the track and got hit by the train bound for Churchgate.

The police have registered a case and have launched an investigation into the matter. Based on a preliminary investigation by the railway police, the father-son duo died by suicide owing to heavy debt caused by huge losses in the stock market. The father has been identified as Harish Mehta and the son was Jai Mehta. Both were residents of Nala Sopara in Maharashtra. While Harish Mehta used to work in the stock market, Jai Mehta was a DTP operator.

Earlier last week, in a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, five members of the same family died allegedly by suicide in the village Raudi of Alirajpur district. The police recovered five bodies found hanging in the house.

The family included a couple and three children. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the leadership of SDOP Jobat to investigate the case.

In a post on the social media handle ‘X’, Madhya Pradesh Police said, “The police have registered a case and started an investigation after five members of the same family died allegedly by suicide by hanging themselves in village Raudi of Alirajpur district. An SIT has been formed under the leadership of SDOP Jobat to investigate the case.”

