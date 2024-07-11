A driver employed by a steel trader in the city is facing accusations of stealing his employer’s Toyota Innova along with a huge sum of ₹50 lakh from New Delhi, officials have reported.

The Division Number 6 police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the theft. Kuldeep Tyagi, a resident of North Delhi, is the suspect in this case. According to the reports, Tyagi dropped his employer at a business associate’s office and then disappeared with both the vehicle and the cash.

Kuljinder Singh, the steel trader in question, had traveled to New Delhi to make payments to his business partners, carrying the substantial amount of money for this purpose. After discovering the theft, Singh filed a police complaint through his firm’s manager, Vimal Kumar Khosla, from Sargodha Colony on Pakhowal Road.

As detailed in Khosla’s complaint, Singh and Tyagi had arrived in New Delhi together on July 9. Singh left the cash in the car and instructed Tyagi to wait for him while he went into the office. When he came back, both the driver and the vehicle were missing, and Tyagi’s phone was turned off.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balvir Singh, who is overseeing the investigation, suspects that Tyagi may have planned the theft in advance before their trip to New Delhi. An FIR has been filed under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft by a clerk or servant. Authorities are now on the lookout for Tyagi and are exploring the possibility that there may be other individuals involved in the crime.

