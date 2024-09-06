In an ongoing investigation into corruption at RG Kar Medical College, police have arrested Prasun Chatterjee, a data entry operator from National Medical College. The arrest is part of a broader probe into alleged misconduct at RG Kar Medical College.

On the morning of August 9, Chatterjee was seen in the seminar room at RG Kar Medical College, where the body of a young doctor was discovered. It has been reported that Chatterjee used to present himself as an assistant to Sandeep Ghosh, a figure of interest in the investigation. He was also reportedly taken to Ghosh’s bungalow following his arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrived at Chatterjee’s residence in Sonarpur early Friday morning to conduct a search. After several hours of searching, Chattopadhyay was apprehended from his home in the afternoon. Despite numerous attempts, he did not respond to questions from reporters as he left his house.

Hospital sources reveal that Chatterjee claimed to be the personal assistant of Sandeep Ghosh and was reportedly involved in Ghosh’s political activities. There is increasing scrutiny over his presence at RG Kar Medical College on the morning of August 9, given that he is employed at National Medical College.

ED sources indicate that Chatterjee’s mobile phone contained significant information relevant to the case. Following his arrest, he was taken to Ghosh’s bungalow in Ghutiari Sharif.

In addition to Chatterjee’s arrest, the ED conducted searches at several locations associated with Sandeep Ghosh and his relatives. This included two flats belonging to Ghosh’s sister-in-law near the airport, where investigators discovered a black suitcase.

The investigation into corruption at RG Kar Medical College continues, with authorities piecing together the connections and activities of those involved.

