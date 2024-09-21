Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Encounter in Reasi: Security Forces Target Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists

An encounter that began late last night is still active in the Chashana region of Reasi with security forces engaged in a fierce operation

Encounter in Reasi: Security Forces Target Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists

An encounter that began late last night is still active in the Chashana region of Reasi. Security forces are engaged in a fierce operation to neutralize the threat posed by terrorists believed to be hiding in the densely forested area.

Terrorists Believed to be Trapped

Intelligence reports suggest that one or two terrorists from the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba are trapped within the forest. The situation remains tense as Indian Army personnel and local police collaborate to ensure the safety of the region while effectively addressing the terrorist threat.

Security Forces on High Alert

The joint efforts of the Indian Army and police have been commendable, as they work diligently to bring the situation under control. Authorities have urged local residents to stay indoors as operations continue, emphasizing the need for caution during this critical time.

More details awaited.

Filed under

Chashana region Jammu and Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba Reasi terrorists

