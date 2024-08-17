First Exclusive Digital Court Of India for Negotiable Instruments Act Cases Inaugurated By Justice B R Gavai

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai inaugurated the country’s first exclusive digital court dedicated to handling cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The inauguration ceremony took place on Friday at the High Court auditorium, marking a new chapter in the integration of technology within the judicial system.

Online dispute resolution platform

The event also witnessed the launch of the online dispute resolution platform, We-Solv Virtual Solution Maker, designed to facilitate online deliberations among all stakeholders involved in legal proceedings. This platform aims to streamline the resolution process, making justice more accessible and efficient in the digital age.

In his address, Justice Gavai emphasized the transformative role that technology has played in the judiciary, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted how the Supreme Court swiftly adapted to the challenges posed by the lockdown, initiating virtual hearings within just 48 hours. “As all of you are aware, when Justice Chandrachud, as his lordship then was, dealt with a public interest litigation, that too virtually with regard to the supply of oxygen to various states, and therefore, this technology provided solace to the millions of Indian citizens who otherwise would have been deprived of the right to access to justice,” Justice Gavai stated.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Union Minister Criticizes Mamta Banerjee For Creating Distraction From The Case

Justice Gavai also underscored the importance of ensuring that justice is not denied due to financial constraints or geographical barriers. “Justice should not be denied to a person on account of his incapacity to pay a lawyer. Also, justice should not be denied to him/her because of his/her geographical reasons, because he/she cannot reach the higher courts. And we have seen that, on account of the invention of technology, even a person sitting in the remotest part of the country can directly appear before the Supreme Court,” he explained. He expressed confidence that these technological advancements would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of social, economic, and political justice for every citizen.

Inauguration of a Model Digital Courtroom

The ceremony also featured the inauguration of a Model Digital Court Room, an initiative by the Kerala High Court, designed to address the limitations of traditional courtrooms. This model courtroom is expected to serve as a blueprint for future digital courtrooms across the country, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of legal proceedings.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was also present at the event, inaugurated Special Courts in Ernakulam and Alappuzha. These courts are specifically dedicated to handling cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the BUDS Act (Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019) respectively. In his remarks, Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted the integral role of technology in modern life and stressed the need for all branches of government to adapt to technological advancements. “At such a time, it is imperative that all organs of the government adapt more and more to technological advancement. While we embrace technology and the solutions it offers, it is also important that we take the necessary precautions in dealing with the challenges it poses as well,” he said.

During the event, Kerala’s Law Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated a newly constructed security-cum-facilitation block at the high court complex, while Finance Minister K N Balagopal launched a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system, further enhancing the security infrastructure of the judiciary.

The ceremony also included a speech by Nandan Nilekani, mentor of PUCAR, the knowledge partner of the Open and Networked Court System, who provided insights into the future of digital courts and their potential impact on the Indian legal landscape.

Notable attendees

Notable attendees included Supreme Court Justices Rajesh Bindal and C T Ravikumar, Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice A Muhammad Mushtaq, and Kerala High Court judges, Justice A K Jayashankar Nambiar and Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan, among others. Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup also participated in the event.

Originally, Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, was scheduled to inaugurate the event, but he had to cancel his appearance reportedly due to ill health.

Must Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses CPI(M) And BJP For Orchestrating Violence