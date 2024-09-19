First-Time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat To Join Atishi’s Delhi Cabinet, Four Ministers Retained

In a major update related to Delhi's cabinet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Ahlawat is set to take oath as a minister in the Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate Atishi on Saturday.

While Ahlawat will be the new addition, four ministers—Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain—will continue in their roles.

Brief Information Of Mukesh Ahlawat

Representing the Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency, Ahlawat is recognized as a prominent Dalit leader within AAP from North West Delhi. He first contested the Sultanpur Majra seat on an AAP ticket in 2020 and was elected as an MLA.

Subsequently, Ahlawat’s name was considered for the Lok Sabha elections as a candidate from North West Delhi, but the seat ultimately went to Congress due to an alliance seat-sharing agreement.

As for oath-taking ceremony, it is expected to be take place at the Raj Niwas and is likely to be a “low-key affair” in light of Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation. Atishi has expressed that Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation was a deeply saddening moment.

Meanwhile, Atishi, the MLA from Kalkaji and the party’s choice for Chief Minister, will succeed Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned on Tuesday after receiving bail from the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case.

Following Kejriwal’s announcement of her succession, Atishi stated, “The people of Delhi, AAP MLAs, and I—as the CM for a few months until elections—will work with one goal: to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM of Delhi once again. During my time in this role, I will focus on protecting the people of Delhi and governing under Kejriwal’s guidance.”

