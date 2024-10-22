Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Four people were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a speeding bus collided with an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, police said on Tuesday.

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Four people were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a speeding bus collided with an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district, police said on Tuesday.

The tragic accident occurred on the night of October 21 on the Kadapa-Chittoor highway at Kalakada, according to Circle Inspector Gurunadh and Sub-Inspector Ramanjaneyulu.

According to the police, the bus passengers were returning to Hyderabad from Pileru in Annamayya district after attending the final rites of a relative on Monday night.

Locals and police rushed to the accident site upon receiving information about the incident and conducted a rescue operation.

Police have registered a case, and the investigation is currently in progress.

ALSO READ: 16th BRICS Summit: Will PM Modi Meet China President Xi Jinping ?

Filed under

andhra pradesh Andhra Pradesh accident bus accident bus autorickshaw collision Hyderabad to Pileru Kadapa Chittoor highway police investigation Rescue Operation
Advertisement

Also Read

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Adani Group Acquires Orient Cement At INR 8,100 Crore Equity Value

Adani Group Acquires Orient Cement At INR 8,100 Crore Equity Value

Entertainment

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox