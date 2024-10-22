Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Four people were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a speeding bus collided with an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, police said on Tuesday.

Four people were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a speeding bus collided with an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district, police said on Tuesday.

The tragic accident occurred on the night of October 21 on the Kadapa-Chittoor highway at Kalakada, according to Circle Inspector Gurunadh and Sub-Inspector Ramanjaneyulu.

According to the police, the bus passengers were returning to Hyderabad from Pileru in Annamayya district after attending the final rites of a relative on Monday night.

Locals and police rushed to the accident site upon receiving information about the incident and conducted a rescue operation.

Police have registered a case, and the investigation is currently in progress.

ALSO READ: 16th BRICS Summit: Will PM Modi Meet China President Xi Jinping ?