Gonda Train Accident: Is Your Journey Affected? Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment Causes Service Disruptions

The Gonda Train Accident led to extensive disruptions in Uttar Pradesh’s train services as six coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda district on Thursday afternoon. The incident, which happened at 2:35 pm, resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. The following trains have been impacted:

Train No. 5094 (GD to GKP) – Cancelled

Train No. 5031 (GKP to GD) – Cancelled

Train No. 15707 (KIR to ASR) – Diverted via MUR-AY

Train No. 15653 (GHY to SVDK) – Diverted via MUR-AY

Train No. 12555 (GKP to BTI) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 12553 (SHC to NDLS) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 12565 (DBG to ANVT) – Diverted via MUR-AYC

Train No. 12557 (MFP to ANVT) – Diverted via MUR-AYC

Train No. 15273 (RXL to ANVT) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 19038 (BJU to BDTS) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 22537 (GKP to LTT) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 13019 (HWH to KGM) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 14673 (JYG to ASR) – Diverted via MUR-AYC-BB बुलेटिन 01

Several train services across different routes have been disrupted, impacting travel schedules for passengers. Here are the details:

Route Changes:

is diverted via Haldia-Katgodam Bagh Express (15273). Raxaul Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express (12565) has been rerouted.

has been rerouted. Darbhanga New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express (12555) and Gorakhpur Bhatinda Gorakhdham Express (15707) are also affected, running through alternative routes.

Cancellations: Gonda Gorakhpur Passenger trains (5094 and 5031) have been cancelled. Impact on Travel: Several other trains have had their routes altered, causing inconvenience to passengers who rely on these services for their daily commutes and travel plans.

The adjustments in train operations are due to logistical considerations and aim to ensure smooth transportation amidst current circumstances. Passengers are advised to check updated schedules and plan their journeys accordingly to minimize disruptions caused by these route changes and cancellations.

