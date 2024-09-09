Good News! New Eye Drop Improves Vision In 15 Minutes For Those Over 40—Find Out The Cost

The eye drop, named PresVu, is touted as a first in the Indian market for its ability to reduce reliance on reading glasses. (Read more below)

Entod Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Mumbai, has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for a groundbreaking new eye drop designed to address presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition. The eye drop, named PresVu, is touted as a first in the Indian market for its ability to reduce reliance on reading glasses.

Presbyopia typically affects individuals over the age of 40, causing a gradual loss of the ability to focus on close objects. Traditionally, reading glasses have been the go-to solution for managing this condition. PresVu aims to offer an alternative by enhancing near vision.

The eye drop’s primary active ingredient is pilocarpine, a compound known for its role in eye care. Pilocarpine works by contracting the iris muscles, thereby improving the eye’s ability to focus on nearby objects. Entod Pharmaceuticals has also sought a patent for PresVu’s unique formulation and process, highlighting its innovative approach.

One of the notable advantages of PresVu is its dual functionality. In addition to aiding in vision correction, the eye drop also provides lubrication to the eyes. It incorporates advanced dynamic buffer technology, which adjusts to the pH level of tears to ensure prolonged efficacy and protection for the eyes.

According to the media report, Nikkhil K. Masurkar, CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals, emphasized the significance of this approval. “The DCGI’s nod represents a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize eye care in India,” Masurkar said. He noted that PresVu, developed through extensive research and development, is more than a mere product; it’s a transformative solution aimed at enhancing the quality of life for millions.

Mumbai-based ENTOD Pharmaceuticals asserts that PresVu incorporates a dynamic buffer technology, which adjusts to the pH of tears to maintain effectiveness over time. This is crucial for users who may rely on the drops regularly for years. Priced at Rs 345 per vial, PresVu is positioned as an affordable option. With regulatory approval secured, the company is preparing for its commercial launch.

Despite the innovative claims, it is important to note that pilocarpine has been used in India for decades. PresVu is a prescription-only medication with effects that typically last between four to six hours. Users should be aware of potential side effects, including itching, redness, eyebrow pain, and muscle spasms. The eye drop is not recommended for individuals with iris inflammation.

PresVu is expected to provide a valuable alternative for those seeking relief from presbyopia while contributing to a broader range of options in vision care.

