Guru Purnima 2024: Its Significance And History

Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara Guru Sakshat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah. Arthaat Guru hi Brahma hai, Guru hi Vishnu hai aur Guru hi Bhagwan Shankar hai. Guru hi Sakshat Parabrahma hai. (Means Guru hi Brahma hai, Guru hi Vishnu hai aur Guru hi Bhagwan Shankar hai. Guru hi Sakshat Parabrahma hai.)

Guru Purnima is a day to show gratitude and respect to our Gurus. These Gurus can be spiritual teachers, mentors, or anyone who shares knowledge and wisdom that guides us in life.

Traditionally, disciples offer prayers, perform puja (worship rituals), and recite mantras (sacred chants) to thank their Gurus and seek their blessings for continued guidance.

– Hindus: Celebrate the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the sage who compiled the Vedas, the core Hindu scriptures. He is considered the “Guru of Gurus” for his role in preserving and sharing knowledge.

Who is Veda Vyasa?

Krishna Dvaipayana, commonly known as Vyasa or Veda Vyasa, is a highly respected sage in Hindu traditions. He is traditionally credited with authoring several significant Hindu texts, including the Bhagavata Purana and the Mahābhārata. Vyasa is also known for his monumental work of compiling the Vedas, the foundational scriptures of Hinduism. Many Hindus regard Vyasa as a partial incarnation of Vishnu, honoring his pivotal role in preserving and transmitting sacred knowledge. His contributions are celebrated annually on Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to honoring spiritual teachers.

– Buddhists: Observe Guru Purnima as the day Gautama Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath, India. This sermon marked the start of his teachings and the Buddhist path to enlightenment.

Gautama Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath

Gautama Buddha, after attaining enlightenment, gave his first sermon at Sarnath, near Varanasi, India. This event is known as the “Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta,” which means “Setting in Motion the Wheel of Dharma.” In this sermon, Buddha introduced the core principles of his teachings, known as the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path.

The Four Noble Truths are:

1. Dukkha: The truth of suffering, acknowledging that life involves suffering and dissatisfaction.

2. Samudaya: The truth of the origin of suffering, identifying desire and attachment as the causes of suffering.

3. Nirodha: The truth of the cessation of suffering, asserting that it is possible to overcome and end suffering.

4. Magga: The truth of the path to the cessation of suffering, outlining the Noble Eightfold Path as the way to achieve this.

The Noble Eightfold Path consists of:

1. Right Understanding” Understanding the Four Noble Truths.

2. Right Intent: Cultivating an intention of renunciation, goodwill, and harmlessness.

3. Right Speech: Speaking truthfully, avoiding lies, slander, and harmful speech.

4. Right Action: Acting in ways that do not harm others, following ethical conduct.

5. Right Livelihood: Earning a living in a way that does not cause harm and is ethically positive.

6. Right Effort: Making an effort to develop and maintain wholesome states of mind.

7. Right Mindfulness: Being aware and attentive to the present moment, maintaining awareness of thoughts, feelings, and actions.

8. Right Concentration: Developing deep concentration and meditation to achieve mental clarity and insight.

This sermon marked the beginning of Buddha’s teaching career and the foundation of the Buddhist community, the Sangha. The delivery of this sermon at Sarnath is considered one of the most significant events in the history of Buddhism.

Significance

While Guru Purnima mainly celebrates the spiritual and cultural tradition of honoring teachers and mentors, it also has relevance to the academic world. Here’s how Guru Purnima holds academic significance:

Guru Purnima honors the Guru-Shishya Parampara, the teacher-disciple tradition in Indian knowledge systems. This tradition highlights the importance of preserving and passing on knowledge through generations.

In the academic world, sharing knowledge is vital. Professors, researchers, and instructors act as Gurus, sharing their expertise through teaching, guiding research, and mentoring students.

