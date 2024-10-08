Haryana Election Results: Anurag Dhanda Trails In Kalayat As Vikas Saharan Leads

In the ongoing Haryana assembly elections, Anurag Dhanda, an AAP leader and the party’s vice-president in Haryana, has pledged to provide clean drinking water and a proper wastewater disposal system for all residents in Kalayat.

In the ongoing Haryana assembly elections, Anurag Dhanda, an AAP leader and the party’s vice-president in Haryana, has pledged to provide clean drinking water and a proper wastewater disposal system for all residents in Kalayat. However, early trends indicate that he is trailing behind Congress candidate Vikas Saharan, who is currently in the lead.

The Kalayat constituency is witnessing a fierce contest among three candidates: Anurag Dhanda from the Aam Aadmi Party, Kamlesh Dhanda representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Vikas Saharan from Congress. All three parties are eager to leave their mark in this crucial election.

MUST READ: Tariq Hameed Karra Leads in Central Shalteng as Congress Eyes Crucial Win in Jammu & Kashmir

At a rally prior to polling, Dhanda criticized the longstanding political dynasties that have governed Kalayat. He pointed out that the area has been under the influence of three prominent political families those of Kamlesh Dhanda, Jai Prakash, and Ram Pal Majra for over thirty years. “These leaders have held ministerial positions and senior roles but have failed to bring any real development to our community,” he stated.

Highlighting the region’s dire lack of infrastructure, Dhanda noted, “There is not a single hospital that provides adequate treatment. The only government facility here issues referral slips for treatment at PGIs in Rohtak or Chandigarh. Our youth have no job opportunities as there are no factories or industrial units. Schools are in disarray, and the drainage system is inadequate. They have done nothing for us.”

With this backdrop, voters in Kalayat are weighing their options, and the results will determine whether Dhanda’s promises resonate with the electorate or if the established political families will maintain their hold on power. The intense competition in Kalayat underscores the critical issues facing residents as they head to the polls.

ALSO READ: J&K Election 2024: Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh Trails In Langate