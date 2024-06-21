Has India's Longest Sea Bridge Atal Setu Developed Cracks Within Six Months Of Inauguration? Mumbai Congress Chief Accuses BJP Of Corruption

Built at a massive cost of ₹17,840 crore, ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) was inaugurated in January 2024. But has the longest sea bridge in India already getting the cracks?

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday, June 21, inspected the cracks that have appeared on the bridge. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) of corruption.

Patole after inspecting the apparent cracks stated, “The bridge has been named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and yet the government indulged in corruption. This is very unfortunate.”

He claimed that the bridge’s construction quality was inadequate, with a section of the road collapsing in by a foot, blaming the BJP and MMRDA of endangering people’s lives.

MUST READ: What Has Sania Mirza’s Father Said About Rumours Of Sania Mirza Marrying Mohammed Shami?

For the unversed, Atal Setu is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea link connecting South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole inspected the cracks seen on the Mumbai-trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu. pic.twitter.com/cwZU4wiI4I — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

BJP was quick to hit back at Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole saying, “Stop maligning Atal Setu.” MMRDA, on the other hand, issued an official statement sharing, “There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai.”

MMRDA also said that repair works will be completed within 24 hours.

Kailash Ganatra, Project Head, Atal Setu, PKG4 stated, “This is a service road. This is a connecting part of the main bridge. These are minor cracks and they are being filled up and will be repaired by today itself. There has been no traffic disruption because of this.”

ALSO READ: Pune Porsche Case: Minor’s Father Vishal Agarwal Granted Bail By Pune Court

Show Full Article