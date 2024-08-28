Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi-NCR, Leading To Waterlogging In Several Areas

In the early morning, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced continuous rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday.

As per visuals shared by ANI, instances of waterlogging was reported in various parts of the city.

Check The Visuals

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed as parts of Delhi-NCR receive heavy rainfall. Visuals from Delhi Gate. pic.twitter.com/A6NOVVyn7J — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Chanakyapuri. pic.twitter.com/c6RD8Yt1KD — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witness at Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, following heavy rainfall in the national capital pic.twitter.com/4kB3DKvC3K — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Weather Update For Delhi

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for Delhi for Wednesday. Thus, signifying, adverse weather conditions with a potential for deterioration that may disrupt daily activities.

Additionally, The weather agency also forecasts a cloudy sky with moderate rain, and temperatures are expected to range between 34 and 23 degrees Celsius.

As per officials, Delhi has experienced the highest number of rainy days in August over the past 14 years. According to weather data, the highest 22 rainy days were recorded in 2012. Followed by 20 days in 2011.

According to IMD, This August is also one of the wettest months on record for the city. Delhi recorded 291.6 mm of rainfall, which is so far—the highest in the last decade.

