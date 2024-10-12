How Baba Siddique Ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Fight

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away while receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital, according to hospital officials on Saturday. He was shot by unidentified assailants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai.

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away while receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital, according to hospital officials on Saturday. He was shot by unidentified assailants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai. Despite being quickly transported to the hospital, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries during treatment, as stated by authorities.

The shooting took place near the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, an MLA representing Bandra East. Reports indicate that police have detained two individuals in connection with the incident. It was reported that Baba Siddique sustained gunshot wounds near the chest close to Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar.

Investigation started

On Saturday evening, unidentified gunmen fired several rounds at Baba Siddique, a member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Bandra East. An official mentioned that two to three shots were fired and that an investigation is ongoing, with teams dispatched to the scene. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also started looking into the case surrounding Siddique’s murder. Additionally, the Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police, which often works alongside Mumbai Police on major operations, has commenced its investigation. This follows Baba Siddique’s recent transition from Congress to NCP, which adds further complexity to the case.

When Baba Siddique Ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Fight?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are prominent figures in Bollywood and frequently compared for their immense popularity. While the two actors are currently known to share a close friendship, there was a time when they were caught in a well-publicized feud, which was ultimately resolved by one individual, Baba Siddique.

According to reports, the superstars had a heated confrontation at Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebration in 2008. Following this altercation, they made efforts to avoid each other at major events. However, the rivalry between Bollywood’s top stars was put to rest in 2013, largely due to Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique known for iftaar parties

His Iftar party that year, which was attended by notable industry figures, marked the first time Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were in the same place after a long separation. During this gathering, the two actors reconciled and embraced, bringing an end to their feud that lasted nearly five years.

Baba Siddique is a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra, having served three terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009. He held the position of Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Labour, and the Food and Drug Administration from 2004 to 2008.

