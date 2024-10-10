How Ratan Tata’s Vision For The Nano Was Saved By Narendra Modi’s Pro-Business Policies

Tata lauded Modi’s efficiency in managing Gujarat, highlighting the importance of trust and reliability in leadership. He praised Modi’s ability to follow through on promises.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86, leaving a profound legacy. Under his leadership, the Tata conglomerate flourished, expanding its global footprint while fostering a vision for India’s common man. One of Tata’s most ambitious dreams was the Nano, an affordable car priced at Rs 1 lakh. However, this vision hit a significant roadblock in 2008, when the project faced political turmoil in West Bengal, derailing his dream.

The Nano project, initially set to be manufactured in West Bengal, became entangled in political protests led by Mamata Banerjee, now the Chief Minister of the state. Amid growing unrest and opposition, Tata made the difficult decision to relocate the project to Gujarat. Explaining his choice, Tata emphasized the pro-business environment of Gujarat under then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview, Tata explained the shift, saying, “We’ve been approached by several states, but Gujarat stands out for its quick action and investor-friendly policies. At the top, the Chief Minister is genuinely committed to making the state prosperous and welcoming to businesses.”

Tata’s Faith In Narendra Modi’s Leadership

Tata lauded Modi’s efficiency in managing Gujarat, highlighting the importance of trust and reliability in leadership. He praised Modi’s ability to follow through on promises, saying, “We have always been impressed by Mr. Narendra Modi’s administrative efficiency. He keeps his word, and for industry, that’s crucial.”

Tata’s confidence in Modi was unwavering, noting, “If he says something will be done, it will be done.”

Nano’s Marketing Missteps

Despite Ratan Tata’s dream for the Nano, the car failed to meet market expectations. Tata attributed the Nano’s underperformance to branding errors, specifically how the car was marketed as the “cheapest car” instead of emphasizing its value as a safer and affordable alternative for families using two-wheelers.

Reflecting on the marketing approach, Tata admitted, “It was unfortunate that the Nano became known as the cheapest car, a label reinforced by public perception and, unfortunately, by our own company’s marketing efforts.” He clarified his vision, stating, “Nano was intended to provide a safe, all-weather transportation option for families who otherwise traveled on two-wheelers.”

Although the Nano didn’t achieve the success Tata envisioned, his legacy as a visionary and an industrialist who sought to improve the lives of ordinary Indians remains unquestionable.

