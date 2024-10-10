Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

How Ratan Tata’s Vision For The Nano Was Saved By Narendra Modi’s Pro-Business Policies

Tata lauded Modi’s efficiency in managing Gujarat, highlighting the importance of trust and reliability in leadership. He praised Modi’s ability to follow through on promises.

Advertisement
How Ratan Tata’s Vision For The Nano Was Saved By Narendra Modi’s Pro-Business Policies

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86, leaving a profound legacy. Under his leadership, the Tata conglomerate flourished, expanding its global footprint while fostering a vision for India’s common man. One of Tata’s most ambitious dreams was the Nano, an affordable car priced at Rs 1 lakh. However, this vision hit a significant roadblock in 2008, when the project faced political turmoil in West Bengal, derailing his dream.

The Nano project, initially set to be manufactured in West Bengal, became entangled in political protests led by Mamata Banerjee, now the Chief Minister of the state. Amid growing unrest and opposition, Tata made the difficult decision to relocate the project to Gujarat. Explaining his choice, Tata emphasized the pro-business environment of Gujarat under then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview, Tata explained the shift, saying, “We’ve been approached by several states, but Gujarat stands out for its quick action and investor-friendly policies. At the top, the Chief Minister is genuinely committed to making the state prosperous and welcoming to businesses.”

Tata’s Faith In Narendra Modi’s Leadership

Tata lauded Modi’s efficiency in managing Gujarat, highlighting the importance of trust and reliability in leadership. He praised Modi’s ability to follow through on promises, saying, “We have always been impressed by Mr. Narendra Modi’s administrative efficiency. He keeps his word, and for industry, that’s crucial.”

Tata’s confidence in Modi was unwavering, noting, “If he says something will be done, it will be done.”

Nano’s Marketing Missteps

Despite Ratan Tata’s dream for the Nano, the car failed to meet market expectations. Tata attributed the Nano’s underperformance to branding errors, specifically how the car was marketed as the “cheapest car” instead of emphasizing its value as a safer and affordable alternative for families using two-wheelers.

Reflecting on the marketing approach, Tata admitted, “It was unfortunate that the Nano became known as the cheapest car, a label reinforced by public perception and, unfortunately, by our own company’s marketing efforts.” He clarified his vision, stating, “Nano was intended to provide a safe, all-weather transportation option for families who otherwise traveled on two-wheelers.”

Although the Nano didn’t achieve the success Tata envisioned, his legacy as a visionary and an industrialist who sought to improve the lives of ordinary Indians remains unquestionable.

MUST RAED: Will Shantanu Naidu Be The Protégé Turned Heir To The TATA Group? Former Shares Heartfelt Note On Ratan Tata’s Passing

Filed under

Narendra Modi national news RATAN TATA Tata Nano

Also Read

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide: UNICEF

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide:...

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox