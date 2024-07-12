IMD Issues Alerts Across India as Heavy Rainfall Forecasted for Multiple States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of alerts across various states, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected over the coming days. Parts of Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, and the northeast region are particularly highlighted for potential downpours.

Alerts Issued:

Gujarat and Goa: An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for parts of Gujarat and the Konkan-Goa region, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall on Friday. This alert extends to July 15 for Maharashtra’s coastal districts, including Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara. Meghalaya: A ‘red’ alert has been issued for Meghalaya on Friday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall. National Capital Region: Delhi is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Friday. Maximum temperatures are expected around 36 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius. Similar weather patterns are expected to persist until July 17.

Regional Alerts and Forecasts:

Maharashtra: Very heavy rain is predicted for Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts with an orange alert, while other parts of the state are under a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall.

Very heavy rain is predicted for Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts with an orange alert, while other parts of the state are under a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall. Uttarakhand: An orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand due to anticipated very heavy rainfall on Friday.

An orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand due to anticipated very heavy rainfall on Friday. Other States: From July 13 to 15, coastal Karnataka is under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, with Saurashtra & Kutch receiving alerts for Friday. Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, and North Interior Karnataka are also expected to experience heavy rainfall until July 15.

Extended Forecast: