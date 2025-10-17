LIVE TV
Home > National > "IPS Sprinters" Crowned Champions Again at aBAJA (Autonomous) 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 17, 2025 11:56:45 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17: IPS Academy, Indore, has once again brought laurels to the city as its team “IPS Sprinters” emerged as the overall champion at the prestigious aBAJA (Autonomous) 2025 competition, held at the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), Chennai, from October 6 to 12, 2025.

Demonstrating exceptional innovation, precision, and technical expertise, the team secured first place in five major categories — Overall Winner Award, Endurance Award, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Award, Virtual Dynamic Event Award, and Engineering Design Award. These remarkable achievements stand as a testament to the team’s outstanding skills, perseverance, and ability to design high-performance autonomous vehicles capable of tackling real-world challenges.

President Architect Achal Choudhary congratulated the students and their mentor, Professor Rahul Sharma, for their remarkable success. He praised their dedication and assured the institute’s continued support for such pioneering initiatives. Principal Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary said that winning again at the national level reflects the students’ deep understanding of automated systems, design precision, and teamwork. Their consistent commitment to innovation continues to set new benchmarks each year.

Organized under BAJA SAEINDIA, the aBAJA competition featured a rigorous set of static and dynamic evaluations, including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Light and Sign Detection, and the ultimate Endurance Test. The IPS Sprinters’ autonomous buggy stood out for its superior performance, precise control, and robust design reliability.

This consecutive championship adds another golden chapter to IPS Academy’s success story, reflecting the institute’s unwavering commitment to practical innovation, research-driven learning, and excellence in automotive engineering.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 11:56 AM IST
