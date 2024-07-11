IRS Officer's Request To Change Gender And Name Gets Green Signal From Centre

The central government has approved a Hyderabad-based Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s request to change their name and gender.

M Anusuya, currently serving as Joint Commissioner at the Chief Commissioner’s office in the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal in Hyderabad, sought to change their name to M Anukathir Surya and their gender from female to male.

An office order signed by the Under Secretary of the Department of Revenue (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs), Ministry of Finance, confirmed that Anusuya’s request has been granted, and the officer will now be recognized as Mr. M Anukathir Surya in all official records.

Hyderabad has been a trailblazer in this area. In June 2015, a BA LLB law student from NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) University asked for gender to be omitted from their graduate certificate. The university agreed, using the honorific ‘Mx’ instead of ‘Ms’. This marked a small but significant step towards acknowledging gender fluidity in India.

Nearly seven years later, in March 2022, NALSAR designated a hostel floor as an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ students.

Additionally, last year, Dr. Ruth Paul John made history as the first transgender doctor in India to pursue post-graduation, joining the MD Emergency Medicine program at ESI Hospital, Hyderabad. Supported by Osmania General Hospital and various organizations, Dr. Ruth raised funds to enroll in the program.

In July of last year, the Telangana Government opened the first transgender clinic at Osmania General Hospital, with doctors receiving specialized training to ensure sensitization.