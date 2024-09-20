Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Karnataka Mandates Testing Of Temple Prasada & Exclusive Use Of Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy

In response to the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in prasada served at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced on Friday that all prasada offered at major temples across the state will undergo testing.

Karnataka Mandates Testing Of Temple Prasada & Exclusive Use Of Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy

In response to the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in prasada served at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced on Friday that all prasada offered at major temples across the state will undergo testing.

He confirmed that only Nandini ghee, supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), will be used in the preparation of prasada at these temples.

“A circular will be issued today or tomorrow to all major temples in Karnataka, mandating the exclusive use of KMF’s Nandini ghee in prasada. We will also test the prasada provided at these temples,” said Reddy.

Further, Reddy also asserted that suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate and he also noted, saying “In our regime, we have rejected products 18 times.”

This directive from the Karnataka government follows comments made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in making the Tirupati laddus—offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple—during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) administration.

Also Read: Health Minister J.P. Nadda Seeks Report On Tirupati Laddoos, Promises Government Action

Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded to the controversy, accusing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of politicizing religious issues. He emphasized that the tender process occurs every six months and that the qualification criteria have remained unchanged for decades.

Must Read: Tirupati Laddoo Row: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Creation of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’

(With Inputs From ANI)

